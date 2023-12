Bigg Boss 17: It’s time for the captaincy task, and every contestant on the show is trying their level best. And the new promo shows how desperate Mannara Chopra is to create history in the show by becoming the first captain of the house. But will she achieve this level? It looks doubtful, and it all depends on Isha Malviya's mood. The actress was seen voting out Isha's name from the captaincy and very adorably admitting that she has chosen herself and wants to become the captain. After making Isha run out of the task of captaincy, Isha tells her that she made it easy for her as she would vote against her and not make her the captain. Mannara gets trapped in her own game. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Panjabi calls Isha Malviya flipper; says Samarth Jurel-Mannara Chopra track is 'total flop'

And later, Samarth Jurel too comes and explains to Mannara that she made a mistake by taking the first step and exiting Isha's name. It would be nice for her to wait and see if Isha is voting against her or not. Mannara admits she didn't do the calculation and realises the mistake.

Watch the video of Mannara Chopra convincing Isha Malviya not to make her exit from the captaincy race.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

But it's too late, as Isha tells her that she will now be out of the captaincy race. Mannara literally begs Isha to not ruin her dream of becoming the captain and asks Samarth Jurel to convince Isha to not vote against her. Now it will be interesting to see if Isha will remove Mannara from the captaincy race or give her the chance.

Munawar Faruqui is the first captain of the house?

Munawar is the love of thousands of people's hearts. Everyone loves him from the heart. His stand show makes everyone smile and happy. We are very lucky to have a good man like him and we are very proud to be Munawar's fan. MUNAWAR'S STANDUP IN BB17#MunawarFaruqui? #BigBoss17 pic.twitter.com/IwcVAk7JBo — Simran ?? (@Simra230) December 13, 2023

There are several fan clubs that claimis the first captain and call him the most deserving one.