Bigg Boss 17 has got all the love from the audience. The show is trending on social media and this week the TRPs of the show have also been amazing. The contestants are surely making it an interesting watch. Recently, we saw Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra's fights. Ankita called Mannara backstabber. They both never got along well and now the fight will last forever. In the live feed, Mannara was seen sitting with Sana Raees Khan and Aishwarya Sharma. Mannara and the others were discussing about how people are scared to speak against Ankita and Vicky Jain. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt accused of doing planned fights; fans disagree

Sana said that she speaks it out and does not get affected but is surprised why no one else speaks against Vicky. She also mentioned that in real nobody likes Vicky but they never speak out about him. She also said that Munawar Faruqui is a darpok as he did not take a stand against Ankita Lokhande. This is a big story in Entertainment News and TV news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's mother blackmailed Samarth Jurel to not reveal about their relationship on the show?

Mannara feels Ankita can be in the top 3 of Bigg Boss 17

This discussion happened between them after the power round ended. Mannara Chopra then said that Ankita Lokhande is definitely amongst the top five and in fact she will reach the top three. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande exposes Mannara Chopra; slams her saying, 'Tumhare against koi chala jaye na tumhari jal jaati hai'

Trending Now

She added, "Last koi season mein there was a female contestant who didn’t do much but still she was always in the limelight footage and went in the finals without doing much." Mannara did not mention the name of the contestant.

Aishwarya Sharma agreed with Mannara about Ankita being the top three. Aishwarya also said that Ankita can even win the show.

Take a look at the video here:

#BB17 LIVE Sana says #MunawarFaruqui? is a DARPOK and is scared of #AnkitaLokhande !#MannaraChopra? says #AnkitaLokhande toh Top 5 in fact Top 3 mein 100% rahegi mere se likhwa ke le lo.. Mannara then says last koi season mein there was a female contestant who didn’t do… pic.twitter.com/TeENXPjbe2 — Jen ? (@DsouzaJennifer) November 9, 2023

Mannara has been in the news after she had an ugly fight with her Dimaag housemates Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vora. Mannara felt that Rinku and Jigna do not like her being close to Munawar and hence they nominated her for no reason.

Mannara also broke her friendship with Munawar and said that he can play with the others.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the contestants of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal entered the house. Soniya and Manasvi have been eliminated.