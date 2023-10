Bigg Boss 17 is already making a lot of noise. It has only been a week since Salman Khan's show premiered and the contestants are already fighting inside the house. Groups have been formed and there are frequent clashes in the house. From Khanzaadi to Abhishek Kumar, there has been a lot of commotion inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Now it seems that Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande who started of as friends have now turned into foes. In the upcoming episode, we shall see them getting into a major fight. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 elimination: This contestant to become the first celeb to be evicted from the show?

It's Mannara Chopra vs Ankita Lokhande

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17, we see housemates getting shaken by the new kitchen rules enforced. Ankita Lokhande comes to Dimaag house and asks the members to add slab cleaning task in kitchen duties. She says that the teams do not get enough time to clean up the kitchen and hence it should be added to daily tasks. Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora and others agree. Ankita Lokhande then calls Mannara Chopra 'bacchi' and that triggers her. Mannara then asks Jigna Vora to not agree to everything Ankita Lokhande says as she 'cheap' and 'arrogant'. Later, we see Ankita Lokhande trying to have a conversation with Mannara but she refuses to talk. Mannara also adds she finds Ankita Lokhande to be very cunning and dominant. It looks like Mannara doesn't like Ankita Lokhande at all and she is calling for a war. Mannara doesn't like Isha Malviya either who is Ankita Lokhande's very good friend.

Check out Bigg Boss 17 promo below:

It remains to be seen how the house reacts to this Mannara Chopra vs Ankita Lokhande war. After the nominations task, Munawar Faruqui too seems to have been a little agitated with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande. They saved Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya. Now this week, six contestants are nominated for elimination. Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Bhai and Sana Raees Khan. For more entertainment news, stay tuned to Bollywoodlife.com.

Check out Bigg Boss 17 video below: