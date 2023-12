Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar was dedicated to the whole matter of Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan and Mannara Chopra. Salman Khan personally spoke to Mannara and Munawar on their matter. Fans of the actress are upset that the stand-up comedian has blamed her for the differences in their friendship. The whole friendship and love angle of Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra was promoted by the channel. We had seen so many promos cut on them. While Mannara is very upset on how he has blamed her for everything, Samarth Jurel aka Chintu made her laugh. In fact, he has trolled Munawar Faruqui as a phone with six sim cards. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Ayesha Khan fiasco, Salman Khan exposes Munawar Faruqui for badmouthing Mannara Chopra [Watch Video]

Mannara Chopra gets support from fans of Bigg Boss 17

It looks like Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra will be the top two finalists of the season. The drama around Munawar Faruqui has dented his image very badly. But many feel he still has a shot for the trophy. Take a look at reactions on social media in support of Mannara Chopra. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rinku Dhawan's sister Ashita says she lost respect for Munawar Faruqui after Ayesha Khan's entry; says 'Nazaro se gir gaya'

Bhaie mano ya na mano Manara ishq kar bati hain ?.os munawar say?#MunAra #MannaraChopra? — Fahad Khaan (@FahadKhaanPTI) December 23, 2023

Aaj ka episode dekhke mujhe mannara ke liye kafi bura laga..she lost her self-respect..She really love and possessive for munawar.After ayesha entry munawar game is totally worst and fake . Mujhe pehle Daya aa rha tha but ab ?.#MannaraChopra? #BB17 #WeekendKaVaar — Tanu Sri (@TanishaSriwast1) December 23, 2023

The end chahiye ,

Manan ko affect hona band hona padega

I can't see this fake person even around her

So fcking done with his drama #MannaraChopra? https://t.co/uYFpMd8gti — let's go higher-Jk✨ (@Jklovesmeeee) December 23, 2023

Many feel that Mannara Chopra had really fallen for Munawar Faruqui. In fact, fans noticed that she was craving for his attention after the entry of Ayesha Khan. She also spoke to him about a special rooftop date in Dubai. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Vicky Jain almost slap Ankita Lokhande on national television? Shocked netizens say, 'Feel bad for her' [Check Reactions]