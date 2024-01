Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love and the finale will take place on January 28. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, Samarth Jurel are in the show currently. They have been loved by the audience and the TRPs have been quite decent this season. The show is in an interesting mode right now and we will soon get our top five finalists. Recently, Aoora was eliminated from the show. The nomination day is here and we had already informed the name of the nominated contestants. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aoora feels THIS contestant can win the show and its not Ankita Lokhande or Munawar Faruqui

Vicky Jain nominates Mannara Chopra

As per the live feed, Mannara, Vicky, Samarth, Abhishek, Arun, Ayesha and Munawar are nominated for this week. Only Ankita and Isha are safe for the week. However, the promo of the nomination episode is out now and we see Mannara Chopra and others getting shocked as Vicky Jain nominated her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rinku Dhawan talks about her divorce with Kiran Karmarkar; reveals she was attracted to someone else while being married

Vicky has been very close to Mannara since a few days but we saw how Ankita was insecure of their friendship. Ankita fought with Vicky over his closeness to Mannara and it seems that is why Vicky nominated Mannara. Munawar teased Mannara that even Vicky has ditched her now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 promo: Vicky Jain's mother CONFRONTS Ankita Lokhande over kicking her son; actress shocked over father-in-law's reaction [WATCH]

After the nominations, we see Mannara calling Vicky a hypocrite and questioning him for nominating her. He was seen telling Mannara that she gets close to people for her convenience. Mannara screams at him and tells him and he and his wife does so.

Take a look at the video:

Promo #BiggBoss17 Nominations Me Ulta pher, aur Family week me aaye gharwale pic.twitter.com/ohXOnNTHQv — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 8, 2024

Fans react to Vicky nominating Mannara

As soon as this promo released, fans felt it was right that happened as Mannara always wants people to support her and when they don't she creates a ruckus. A few of them called this a 'Moye Moye' moment for Mannara. However, some have even supported Mannara in this.

One of the users wrote, "Moye moye ho gaya Handa ji ka."

Moye moye ho gaya Handa ji ka? — Azhar Mansoori (@MansooriAz63394) January 8, 2024

Another user wrote, "Munawar ke burai karne walo ke sath rah Rahi pyari Manara usko laga yeh uske sath hai Isha samrath vikky ne use Kiya Manara ka Munawar ne hamesha support Kiya tha jab wo galat track pe ja Rahi thi Return m manara ne burai ki bas."

Munawar ke burai karne walo ke sath rah Rahi pyari Manara usko laga yeh uske sath hai Isha samrath vikky ne use Kiya Manara ka Munawar ne hamesha support Kiya tha jab wo galat track pe ja Rahi thi Return m manara ne burai ki bas — Abdul Kadir (@iamAbdul00) January 8, 2024

Vicky bhaiya ye kya kar diya???? ab whole week jeena haram hoga aap ka? — Anjana ??? (@anjana2k) January 8, 2024

Jitna target karoge Utna hi shine kregi Corner karo but SHERNI will come out Stronger #MannaraChopra ? — Amy ? (@Amysaysstfu) January 8, 2024

Isha and Vicky nominated #MannaraChopra? These are the only 2 people who were trying to make her feel as if they were there for her.. oh god, what a hypocrite world! — neighbour_next_door (@mihika_007) January 8, 2024

Vicky nominated mannara so that his wife would stop harassing him over her. — Santosh? (@Skcrkc1991) January 8, 2024

Isha Vicky Ayesha nominated Barbie ???

So sad — Rekha (@rekha_9999) January 8, 2024

Why it is so satisfying? #BiggBoss chahte the k #Vickybhai #Barbiehanda ko game m aage leke chale Vicky bhai n game palat di. — Mohd Yasir (@MohdYasir195826) January 8, 2024

Abhey iss manara ko munawar nai ek word hypocrisy kya sikha diya yeh toh pichai hi lg gyi? — Sinner420 (@Sinner42O) January 8, 2024

She became friends with them bcoz of faruqui was not talking to her that's she trying to fight wid him n they supported, now she team-up wid abhishek, ayesha bcoz abhishek n faruqui is not good term. She want a use them against faruqui... — ਆਯੂਸ਼ (@AyushSingh1_) January 8, 2024

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Well, it will be interesting to see how Mannara will manage against Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya now.