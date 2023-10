Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra is the first target in the house. The majority of the inmates for the first eviction, right from Aishwarya to Vicky Jain, voted against Priyanka Chopra's cousin sister, and this led her to cry. Mannara felt betrayed after learning about Vicky nominating her, and you see her saying that she felt extremely bad about it. In the latest promo, you can see Mannara shedding tears after Bigg Boss announces the first elimination and everyone takes her name, including Vicky, whom she believed they had a good bond with. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra's real side impresses audience; fans calls her 'sassy drama queen'

Watch the video of Mannara Chopra crying and expressing disappointment over getting nominated by Vicky Jain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Mannara Chopra calls out Vicky for nominating her and says he has double standards, and we wonder if the equation between them gets sour. Mannara Chopra was seen bonding well with Vicky and Ankita Lokhande, but this decision by Vicky might bring a crack their bonding. Meanwhile even viewers say she is the only entertaining contestant right now and they are planning to evict her only. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya disappoint audience; fans call them fake and 'too prepared'

Bigg Boss announced Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra and Rinku Dhawan as his potential favorites of Bigg Boss 17. pic.twitter.com/vwCzoPR51R — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 16, 2023

Mannara mannara ??

Bhai bandi ne full lime light Le li hai and everyone targeting her ! So mannara aacha khel skti hai future me !#MannaraChopra #bb17pic.twitter.com/EB5v0VdtY0 — ?????? (@Nahyan_here) October 16, 2023

Mannara can anyone make likeable & look positive with her. There's something organic about her, not trying to be anyone from previous seasons. Got the X factor of OG BB contestants hence winning over neutral audience ❤️?#MannaraChoprapic.twitter.com/wiGwFDJfT9 — R i d d h i t (@CuttingChai__) October 17, 2023

In the same video, you can see Munawar Faruqui sitting along with Mannara in the confession room, seeing her cry and consoled her later. This one bonding of Mannara and Munawar is grabbing eyeballs, and fans are calling it an entertaining couple already. It will be interesting to see how the bond between them unfolds. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra to be the new couple on the show? Netizens call it planned