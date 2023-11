Bigg Boss 17 is turning out to be a mixed season. We have some intense fights like the ones between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, and also annoying love triangles like Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya. Today, there was a fight between Mannara Chopra and KhanZaadi. The exact reason seemed a little vague. The actress lost her cool after KhanZaadi had a fight with Rinku Dhawan over a comment where she said she was a lone wolf. Rinku Dhawan said that people had been selflessly caring for Firoza Khan in the house. Mannara Chopra started crying and slammed KhanZaadi as an attention seeker. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anupamaa star Sagar Parekh reveals parents didn't want him on the Salman Khan show; hopes to participate next year

The two got into a war of words, and Mannara Chopra called her a bitch. Many felt it was totally unnecessary. Netizens have observed that both the contestants like to play victims. KhanZaadi taunted Mannara Chopra on her age once again. Of late, the girls have been having some disagreements over Munawar Faruqui. This is how netizens reacted to the fight.

#MannaraChopra called #KhanZaadi Bit¢h. She even said tu attention seeker hai. Mannara apni fake acting se sabse zada pakati hai atleast Khan Zaadi is real. #BiggBoss17 — Ramandeep kaur (@kraman568) November 2, 2023

None, although yes, #MannaraChopra hain to badi drama queen, mudde create karna to koi isse sikhe. Also, here actually #KhanZaadi is playing "Alone Card", and I feels usko aage jaake ye mehanga padhega #MunawarFaruqi — BiggBossNews (@BiggiNewsi) November 2, 2023

After the first 15 days, Mannara Chopra had emerged as one of the liked contestants as she was away from Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and her retorts to Isha Malviya were full of sass. Many found her dialogues cute as well. Mannara Chopra is also in the middle of everything in the house. She had a huge argument with Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain yesterday.