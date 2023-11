Bigg Boss 17 is well into its fourth week now and the fights are just increasing. Relationships are being tested and it is not all good. But that's what Bigg Boss houses like right? It is full of ups and downs. Of late, we are seeing Mannara Chopra having fights with Jigna Vohra and Rinku Dhawan and also her good friend Munawar Faruqui. The actress recently called Khanzaadi a characterless person and netizens have shown her the mirror. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma, Pooja Misrra and more celebs labelled as 'psychos' due to their behaviour in the house

Is Mannara Chopra losing her game in the show?

In the last three days on Bigg Boss 17, we have seen Mannara Chopra lashing out at Jigna Vohra, Rinku Dhawan, Munawar Faruqui and Khanzaadi but not directly. It happened over kitchen duties and tasks and Mannara felt targetted by Jigna and Rinku. She felt especially bad when Jigna brought up Munawar and her bond seemingly hinting at their budding romance. Mannara claims she doesn't like being linked with Munawar and has been clear on her stance over the same. They continue to be friends. Elsewhere, Mannara was extremely pissed with Munawar over the last couple of days. She felt he was poking her unnecessarily by asking Khanzaadi to fight behind her back. She demanded a public apology from Munawar and slammed him to no end. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande have another showdown; Pavitra Rishta actress says 'Tera Yehi Class Hai'

On the other hand, Mannara has been bonding with a lot of people apart from Munawar. People have been linking a lot of Bigg Boss 17 housemates with each other such as Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar or Khanzaadi with Munawar Faruqui. There have been talks about love triangles too, with Mannara Chopra's name being entangled in both link-ups. Now, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Mannara Chopra calling Khanzaadi a characterless person. Mannara had a breakdown and demanded Bigg Boss to help her out and asked to be called to the confession room. She was also missing her family. Ankita Lokhande spotted her and consoled her when she ranted about Khanzaadi calling her characterless. Ankita reprimanded her but Mannara continued. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: This celebrity wants Neil Bhatt to divorce Aishwarya Sharma; netizens agree, call her ‘toxic’

Later, we also saw Mannara passing taunts over Ankita Lokhande's polite remarks toward Jigna and Rinku who are elders. Netizens have lashed out at Mannara for disrespecting elders. Well, in tonight's episode, we also saw Mannara flirting with Abhishek for rice and also cheering him up when he was down. Netizens pointed out the same saying that she is doing the same. Some even agree with Rinku and think that Mannara is fake. Mannara's attitude towards Rinku and Jigna has been very bad, feel netizens.

Check out the reactions here:

Who was Ms Chopra calling characterless ??? Aur Munna ke gale lagaate hi mummy ki yaad bhi chali gayi? #BB17 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 8, 2023

Opnly hate #ManaraChopra such a shameless arrogant person. She doesn't deserve to be in this show. Aisi ghatiya aurat sorry 32 saal ki bachi. Nomination kya aa gaya pagla gayi h. I don't have any rspct for her & her fans. Wtf is wrong with her. Pagal khane bhejo#MunawarFaruqui — DankVk (@DankKr50531) November 8, 2023

#ManaraChopra sadi hui Barbie ko pata hai jaise beheno k Bina industry Mein Nahi dikhi bilkul waise ya vi #MunawarFaruqui k bina she is nothing & How shamelessly she is calling #KhanZaadi characterless Lagta hai aapna kiss wala kand bhul gai. #BB17 Fakeeeeee. — suhanaaa (@suhanaaa_07) November 8, 2023

Has seen some people trying to defend her and appreciate her. They are also like her ? #ManaraChopra #MunawarFaruqui — DankVk (@DankKr50531) November 8, 2023

#ManaraChopra starting mai i really like her but now she is so irritating and fake..... She doesn't know how to respect others but she needs respect ...... Also #AishwaryaSharma she needs some medicine.... — ?love? (@sanem___sharma) November 8, 2023

#ManaraChopra...this lady is horrible in the show...even aishwarya can sometime be tolerable in her comparision — vinay damani (@vinaydamnit) November 8, 2023

Bikul agrees with #rinku she told true. Everyone inside the house came to play game, everyone would get eliminated without each one of them. Then why #ManaraChopra feels she was Targeted with all the roommates inside @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND @JioCinema @BeingSalmanKhan — Atul Patankar_Official©️®️ (@imatulpatankar) November 8, 2023

Guys She has a Mental Problem. Her brain stopped growing after 8 year old. #ManaraChopra Muna trying to babysit her which he shouldn't #MunawarFaruqui — DankVk (@DankKr50531) November 8, 2023

I sympathize with Jigna; she has displayed remarkable patience since yesterday. #ManaraChopra has been continously accusing her with hell disrespectful behavior. Jigna tried to make her understand, she never intended bad. She even swore on her only son and late grandfather#BB17 — SAFIA USMAN (@Sofi66452) November 8, 2023

#ManaraChopra would not get eliminated I feel she is doing well, but her behaviour with #MunawarFaruqui is quite disturbing. She is disturbing mental health of #MunawarFaruqui inside @BiggBoss house. — Atul Patankar_Official©️®️ (@imatulpatankar) November 8, 2023

i will alone expose this bitch #ManaraChopra even if all #MunawarFaruqui and #MunAra comes to defend her. She is a pathetic attention seeker sch me iske dimag me kuch problem h. 32 saal ki bachkand bachi — DankVk (@DankKr50531) November 8, 2023

Now #ManaraChopra must not know the meaning of characterless girl same as she doesn't know the meaning of molestation. Just wow . This girl can say anything to anyone but if anyone say single word about her then she will start crying.

Anurag is not a crybaby ,It's #ManaraChopra — sandhya (@sandhya1566) November 8, 2023

#ManaraChopra exactly kya chahte hai? #khanzaadi akela rehe koi pyar naa kare , but characterless jo boli woh bahut galat tha, khanzaadi ko ye baat malum parni chahiye. — bimal debbarma (@bimaldebbarma1) November 8, 2023

Didi called #Khanzaadi characterless bcz she was flirting with #AbhishekKumar . Meanwhile Didi doing same thing.

HYPOCRISY Tum karo to rasleela hm kare to character dheela ?#MannaraChopra #BiggBoss17#MunawarFaruqui #AnkitaLokhandepic.twitter.com/SiRkj1UAhF — Akhil Sharma (@akhilsharma_07) November 8, 2023

Two people #MannaraChopra talks the most dirt about behind their backs, betrayed & hurt the most : #AnkitaLokhande & #MunawarFaruqui !! Two people who saw her Crying in corner & still came to her to console her : #Munkita !! MY TOP-2 OF #BiggBoss17 !!??pic.twitter.com/YCMuZLtG3y — Nisha Rose? (@JustAFierceSoul) November 8, 2023

Tu #MannaraChopra itni Badtameez Self Obsessed Ghamandi Ladki hai na ..Aur yahi nature ki wajah se tu priyanka chopra and parineeti chopra jaisi Fame nahi kama paayi ..kuch Sikh le behen apni dono behen se — Shefali Priya (@Shefali_pri14) November 8, 2023

Watch this Bigg Boss 17 video here:

All this ruckus happened because Rinku and Jigna nominated Mannara for elimination. Ever since Mannara has been sulky. She has taken out her anger on Munawar and netizens now think that she is being a crybaby.