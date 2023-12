Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui is in the news now. Recently, Ayesha Khan entered the house as a wild card contestant and accused Munawar Faruqui of two timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi. Ayesha also said that Munawar had other women involved as well. However, she is now speaking to Munawar nicely and Munawar too seems to be attracted to her. When Munawar and Ayesha's story was revealed, Mannara Chopra was also there. Munawar and Mannara have been good friends in the show but lately, Munawar has had issues with her. However, Mannara was constantly there for him when Ayesha made accusations against him. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Not Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 but Manisha Rani to enter as wild card contestant in the Salman Khan show?

Mannara supported him and tried to be always there even when Salman Khan had bashed Munawar. She was very affected to know that Munawar has been lying about his relationship with Nazila and was with Ayesha. She was confused and we also saw her sitting alone thinking about it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui clarifies why he is bonding with Ayesha Khan after expose; netizens cannot digest the fake love angle

Munawar Faruqui calls Mannara a hypocrite

Recently, we saw Munawar has been trying to avoid Mannara while she always wants to be there for him. Now, during the captaincy task, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Mannara Chopra, Ayesha Khan, Vicky Jain, Samarth Jurel and Aoora's team won. Now, they had to choose one amongst them who would be the captain. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui gets a haircut done by Ayesha Khan; netizens say, 'Bigg Boss ke moye moye moye' [Check Reactions]

Trending Now

Mannara and Isha got the same number of votes but Isha won. Post that Munawar called Mannara a hypocrite. Now, a promo has released where we see Munawar asking Mannara if she felt bad about being called hypocrite and Mannara sarcastically said that she liked it because he is also a hypocrite.

Mannara Chopra slams Munawar Faruqui

She said that she stood for herself and asks him not to call her hypocrite. She said that it is because of her bond with Munawar that she agreed to give the vote to Isha. In another promo, Munawar apologises to Mannara for calling her hypocrite. She said, "Aap distance maintain kariye kyunki aage jake jab apki hypocrisy call out hogi tab mai kahi nahi houngi apke sath."

Take a look at the Bigg Boss 17 promo here:

Fans support Mannara Chopra

As this video came out, fans came in support of Mannara Chopra. One of the users wrote, "o one blasts n exposes Munawar better than #MannaraChopra n yes, Munawar is the biggest hypocrite #BB17 #BiggBoss17."

no one blasts n exposes Munawar better than #MannaraChopra ???? n yes, Munawar is the biggest hypocrite ??#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/IPxjNwkAfy — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) December 21, 2023

Another user wrote, "Muna has never taken Manna seriously. The way he came with attitude that she will be okay in a min but she is Mannara chopra. She has given him a tight reply. She must ve observed his change in behaviour after AK entry. Hope she won't become a fool again. #MannaraChopra #MunAra"

Muna has never taken Manna seriously. The way he came with attitude that she will be okay in a min but she is Mannara chopra. She has given him a tight reply. She must ve observed his change in behaviour after AK entry. Hope she won't become a fool again.#MannaraChopra #MunAra pic.twitter.com/zHVqYghdfq — Nabeeha Ilyas (@NabeehaIlyas) December 21, 2023

"Nahi bht Acha laga kiu k aap bhi Tou hypocrite Hai" "I was standing for myself n Mene ap hi ki wjh se usko vote dya n m not hypocrite mayb u r " Manna bang on. What reply she gives ?❤️

If she can come at your lowest she can bajao u also when necessary.#MannaraChopra #MunAra pic.twitter.com/2nwqcKgSqS — Anaaya ❤️ (@__notyourztype) December 21, 2023

no one blasts n exposes Munawar better than #MannaraChopra ???? n yes, Munawar is the biggest hypocrite ??#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/IPxjNwkAfy — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) December 21, 2023

So want Salman to praise Mannara. She has been phenomenal this week. She has been with her friend at their lowest.

Took a stand for herself.

Took the feedback positively.

Have taken a stand against Munawar. N have stopped expecting from friends.#MannaraChopra pic.twitter.com/LbkFqiQ3VE — Nabeeha Ilyas (@NabeehaIlyas) December 21, 2023

The only bond I cherished this season, which gave me a reason to believe that platonic bonds still exist in reality shows, never imagined it'd end this way!

They deserved better, Manna deserved better more power to her!!✊️?#MunAra #MannaraChopra #MunawarFaruqui? pic.twitter.com/RR1pJPPK0u — Tannu Hooda (@TannuHooda78958) December 22, 2023

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Talking about the contestants, Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are in the house.