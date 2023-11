The latest episode of Bigg Boss 17 concluded a couple of minutes ago. The team of Farrey had joined the sets of Bigg Boss and played some games that changed the atmosphere inside the house of Bigg Boss. During one such game, the ladies of the house had to reject three single boys and pick one of the boys whom they would like to be friends with or bond with. When it was Mannara Chopra's turn, she picked Munawar Faruqui. But then something happened. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan takes a dig at Mannara Chopra after she claims Munawar Faruqui needs clarity on his relationships [Watch]

Mannara Chopra says she is not slipping up for Munawary Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra were the first ones to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house. They have been bonding very well since day 1. Their initial interaction felt like they would not get along well. But they started bonding from day one. Their friendship has been loved outside since day one. And Munawar has maintained that he has a girlfriend and a child outside. Mannara Chopra was also in the know about it. However, things looked awkward between them tonight. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Furious Salman Khan says 'Meine aapko paida nahi kiya, bhaad mein jao'; indirectly slams Anurag Dobhal?

In tonight's episode, after Mannara Chopra took Munawar Faruqui's name as the person she would not reject and bond with, everyone started teasing Munawar saying "Bhabhi". It's a word used to tease a guy when he has a girlfriend. Mannara seemed very conscious of the same. She felt everyone was teasing her and got confused that Munawar got remarried and did not inform her about the same but everyone. Mannara talked about the same with Rinku and Aishwarya Sharma. When Rinku straight up asked Mannara if she was slipping up, Mannara clarified that she had grown up around boys and she was very comfortable with Munawar's friendship. However, she felt he lied to her about his relationship status while the whole house knew. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar strongly slammed for insulting Khanzaadi after spending time on her bed; netizens say ‘She didn’t come to you’

Anurag Dobhal manipulates Mannara; netizens react to the whole scene

Anurag Dobhal tells Mannara that Munawar is dating an 18-year-old girl outside and Mannara seems taken aback by the same. Netizens found Mannara's reaction to be very weird and some felt she overreacted. Some defended Mannara as well. On the other hand, some felt Mannara exposed Bigg Boss by revealing that her bond with Munawar was formed because of Bigg Boss. Some who shipped them as Munara were heartbroken. Check out the reactions here:

Imagine someone discussing about #MannaraChopra's life and relationship like this. She don't even like when someone talk about her family and here she's discussing about someone's personal life. SABKA FAVOURITE MUNAWAR #BB17 #BiggBoss17 #MunawarFaruquipic.twitter.com/F5NukeIy7i — S O A N - P A P D I ? (@SoanPapdiGirl) November 18, 2023

Agar #MannaraChopra sach me dost maanti hai to #MunawarFaruqui ko Anurag wali baat zarur batayegi, that he's spreading such BS behind his back Itna to Arun ne bhi bata Diya tha jab bahar ki baat laya tha Anurag#MunAra — NF (@_N_aved) November 18, 2023

#MannaraChopra clearly was shocked to see everyone so openly teasing #MunawarFaruqui about his relationship and kid because mun recently asked mann if she told anybody but to her surprise everyone already knows. She was shocked not jealous. #BiggBoss17 #BB17 — ????♡???? (@baskaroyarrr) November 18, 2023

Ye to bahut jyada ho gya #MannaraChopra ka. Kab tak makers iski galtiya chupake #MunawarFaruqui ke sath rakhenge aur jiske sath makers rakhne ki koshish kr rhe h wo uski khilaf bolti ja rahi h. Aur usko individual hi khelna h to bole na face pe jake.#bb17 #BiggBoss17 — Uv (@unknown_1528) November 18, 2023

Log Jo #MannaraChopra ke liye defence mein aaye thhay ki wo #MunawarFaruqui ki best friend hai.. aa jao aur batao ki wo kaise uski bestfriend chhodo friend bhi hai. The way she behaved today with him was so not done.

What was she even upset about with Munawar ?#BiggBoss17#BB17 — Nilima (Stanning Them) (@Nilimakant) November 18, 2023

WTF #MannaraChopra , don't tell me you really got feelings for #MunawarFaruqui of all the guys in the house ?She was upset, almost in tears because she thought he is remarried. Aur oopar se 18yr old GF hai Munna ka as told by #AnuragDobhal

My friends were right about him#BB17 pic.twitter.com/UHxsnG8S5l — Bowya Madhi (@bowya8) November 18, 2023

#MannaraChopra is super jeleous and keen to know ke bhabhi kaun hai. Asking her best friend "Joker" about it. She is falling for #MunawarFaruqui .

Chal hawa aane de #NaginHanda and tu Munawar ke qabil bhi nahi hai Aunty.#BigBoss17 — B̾u̾r̾h̾a̾n̾ ̾k̾h̾a̾n̾ (@khanfrankkhan2) November 18, 2023

Anurag Dobhal stopped talking about personal things #MunawarFaruqui ke gf k liye bolna kya ye game hain tumhara chee and #MannaraChopra sunn bi rhe h hadd h #BiggBoss17 — StyleDiva (@DivaGir11657261) November 18, 2023

Mujhe ab jake samjh me aaya ki manaara , munawar ko friend ki tarah treat kyo nahi karti , kyo ki usko lagta hai munawar ki dosti makers ke taraf se diya gya hai #MunawarFaruqui #MannaraChopra#MunAra pic.twitter.com/LcXdpMlato — mun (@munawarnazila) November 18, 2023

#MannaraChopra clearly tells that neither she has any romantic angle for #MunawarFaruqui; nor is she slipping in any way wrt her feelings fr Munawar. She just respects him as a very good friend#BB17 #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/ESGRjyUUts — ZAHRA SPEAKS (@Dfzah5) November 18, 2023

#MannaraChopra and #MunawarFaruqui’s dance! They sadly became conscious because of what Vicky said- so not needed! Anyway, they look cute! #BiggBoss17 #BB17 #MunArapic.twitter.com/ZZpelwmGTu — S O A N - P A P D I ? (@SoanPapdiGirl) November 18, 2023

#MannaraChopra clearing that she has no love angle for #MunawarFaruqui and is just friend to him ? What do you think,Is she right?#BB17 #MunAra #BiggBoss17 https://t.co/hEIBaHf9Oy — Asmita Sahani (@asmita1627) November 18, 2023

Munawar seemed disinterested in explaining himself to Mannara. How will they sort things out now?