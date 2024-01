Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra was seen breaking down after being linked with Vicky Jain in the house. Ankita Lokhande who came as an insecure wife admitted that she was insecure about Mannara and her husband Vicky's bonding. Ankita had even questioned her husband about having feelings for Mannara. To which Vicky strongly slammed her saying that she had spoilt a good friendship. After the media entry in the house, Mannara gets a check about how she is looking outside when questioned about her bonding with Vicky and this has left the actress extremely shattered how. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Winner: Is Ankita Lokhande 'pre-fixed winner'? Rajiv Adatia, Kishwer Merchant, Manu Punjabi take digs at false narratives of media round

In the latest promos, Mannara is seen crying inconsolably as she is upset about being called Ankita Lokhande's soutan. Mannara is seen sitting and crying in front of Arun Mahasetty where she confronts him about how she is just tired of the house and wants to go home after the media around.

I clearly remember she multiple times said in past jokingly “bhai mere ko toh baat karna hota hai; main bina baat kiye nahi rah sakti” the FUCKED UP narratives set against her has affected her soooo much its SHAMEFUL STAY STRONG MANNARA#MannaraChopra pic.twitter.com/fBA9ThDL8c — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) January 22, 2024

Never forget this image #MannaraChopra Fans This is the result of Mental Torture and Character Assassination by Ankita Lokhande and her Paid PR Media Goons Finale mei aukaat dikha dena STAY STRONG MANNARA pic.twitter.com/pmXlORoJkj — KhabriBhai (@RealKhabriBhai) January 22, 2024

Love you Hina Kumawat from filmy window for this question and exposing this fake Chunkita aunty filthy mask? ☆ #MannaraChopra | #BiggBoss17 ☆ #BB17 ☆ QUEEN MANNARA FTW pic.twitter.com/7xiW84fRLY — ☆manna☆ (@mannara001) January 22, 2024

Adding about the linkups she said that she is extremely uncomfortable in the house and does not understand how she should survive in the house. Mannara fans have come out in a strong support of her, and are slamming the makers for ruining the mental health of the contestants.

Watch the video of Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande's fight in the Bigg Boss 17 house.