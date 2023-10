Mannara Chopra is winning hearts and how within her two days of stint in Bigg Boss 17, The actress is right now being hailed for showing Isha Malviya her place and hitting back at her in the most savage manner after she imitates her and calls her fake. Mannara asks her to stop noticing her and focus on her game. Mannara left viewers mighty impressed, and they are calling her the queen of the house. Isha Malviya is strongly lashed out by the viewers for being scripted and trying to copy past contestants like Shehnaaz Gill, who was given the entertainer tag after she imitated almost everyone in the house on week one itself. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt agree they are boring; Vicky Jain makes Ankita Lokhande cry?

Perfect example of when you can't be them then you just copy them ? Another Queen #MannaraChopra moment ??? @memannara #BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/gVC8IKF6Ao — Adaa Khan fan ⚡❤️ (@artist1410) October 17, 2023

#MannaraChopra is gonna be nominated every week I feel bcoz she is too honest n real n fearless Fix target of all will be #MannaraChopra pic.twitter.com/Bg20MAHjMs — TheKhabri18 (@dilberkhandhad1) October 17, 2023