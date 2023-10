Isha Malviya is right now the centre of attraction in the Bigg Boss 17 house. After Samarth Jurel's entry into the house, things have turned suspenseful, and the girl is being scrutinised for her choices at the age of 19. During the entry of Samarth, Isha strongly denied him being her current boyfriend after seeing Abhishek Kumar having a massive breakdown, who was her ex. But Isha has come out strong and is owning up to it. Isha finally found solace and confronted Abhishek, and they are now happy being each other's friends. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma's ex-boyfriend Rahul Pandya reacts on their breakup; says, 'I felt betrayed and sometimes suicidal too'

While Isha is finding her way to be in the game again after the drama that occurred in the house, her Ankita didi, aka Ankita Lokhande, seems to have made a little distance from her. The video of Ankita continuously gossiping about Isha to Mannara Chopra is going viral, where Mannara's comments on Isha's life claim that they weren't like her at the age of 19. Isha notices the bonding between Ankita and Mannara and feels a bit left alone.

Well, it's a Bigg Boss house, and over the years viewers have witnessed the festive changes in the relationships inside the show, but having said that, Isha is being hailed by her fans for standing strong despite the storm that came into the house for her.

Abhishek Kumar claims of being used by Isha Malviya

Abhishek is seen talking to Vicky Jain and making shocking revelations about Isha. Wonder what twists and turns viewers will witness this season. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.