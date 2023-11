Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra can be safely called a judgmental person in the house. Mannara has been making a lot of statements against many inmates in the house. The latest one is Samarth Jurel. In the new promo for Bigg Boss 17, you can see Samarth doing his antics and showing off his dancing steps in front of the camera. Mannara makes her comment on Samarth after seeing him do his antics and questioning Isha Malviya's choice. Mannara is seen talking to Anurag Dobhal, saying," Is ladki ko kya pasand aaya hai isme?" "BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rahul Vaidya believes Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are spoiling their image on the show

Watch the video of Mannara Chopra indirectly making fun of Samarth Jurel and calling him a monkey on the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Mannara then calls Samarth, bandar and laughs at seeing him entertain. Well, there are few in the house who believe in entertaining, unlike other contestants like, who has been fighting constantly on the show. Well, theThe Meiin actress is not only fighting with other inmates but even her husband, Neil Bhatt.

There are many who feel that Aishwarya and Neil are spoiling their image in the outside world. Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya, too, made a comment about how the GHKPM couple is running their image. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma, Pooja Misrra and more celebs labelled as 'psychos' due to their behaviour in the house

Trending Now

Currently, Mannara Chopra is facing a lot of backlash from the viewers for calling Khanzaadi characterless as she was flirting with Abhishek Kumar. Netizens lambast her for her hypocrisy, as she is seen saying that she doesn't like to get linked to Munawar Faruqui. And on the other hand, her boyfriend was flirting with Abhishek Kumar.