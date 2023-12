Bigg Boss 17 is captivating audience attention with the recent Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan's alleged love affair. Ayesha Khan who recently entered the controversial reality show accused Munawar of cheating her while they were dating. Munawar accepted his mistakes and even had a mental break down due to all the blame game. Now we all somewhere knew that Mannara Chopra has certain feeling for the strand up comedian turn reality star. Post Ayesha's entry Mannara seems disturbed and her liking towards Munawar is now clearly visible.

Get all the latest updates from entertainment news as BollywoodLife in now on WhatsApp.

Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan's heartfelt conversation

It so happened that Munawar Faruqui had a break down due to all the allegations and blame game which took place in the past few days. Seeing Munawar sobbing, Ayesha Khan came forward to console him. The duo was having a discussion where Ayesha promised Munawar that she will no longer raise the topic of their past relationship. She reminded Munawar that he has participated in this show not to cry but to win and he should act accordingly. Ayesha's words of wisdom certainly gave boast to Munawar Faruqui. In fact, the conversation between them was mature and it does portrayed Ayesha in a positive light.

Watch this video below:

Mannara Chopra doesn't want to leave Munawar Faruqui alone

Mannara Chopra has been severely affected after the whole Munawar and Ayesha incident. She can't express her true feelings to anyone and hence was seen siting aloof with tears in her eyes. Seeing Mannara, Abhishek started teasing her. She blasted the Udaariyaan actor and said how can he be so insensitive. Unable to control her feelings, Mannara went near Ayesha and Munawar who were sorting things out between them. Housemates even informed Mannara that it doesn't look good the way she is interfering, but she chooses to ignore all the talks and continued standing there listening to the entire conversation.

Trending Now

Whether Mannara will confess her true feelings to Munawar, or will she let go off her emotions, only time will tell. In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, you will witness how dynamics have completely changed between Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan. The duo appeared happy and will even exchange sweet gesture towards each other.