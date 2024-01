Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most watched reality TV shows right now. The grand finale of the show will take place on January 28. People are eagerly waiting to know who will be the winner of the show. Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are in the house. Mannara Chopra is the talk of the town for all her ugly fights in the house with Munawar Faruqui. She has had fights with almost everyone in the show. Mannara is Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's sister. However, she never likes anyone taking their names or anyone addressing her just Priyank's sister. For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother reacts to Vicky Jain's parents calling her post their ugly fights

Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya talk about Priyanka Chopra's daughter

She had shared that she wants to make her identity and doesn't want people to say that she is here because of her family background. She never takes her family's name and doesn't allow anything to do so. However, now, the family week has started in the show and Mannara Chopra's sister, Mitali Chopra is in the house to support.

Mitali has spoken about Priyanka in the house and now a video has gone viral where Mannara and Mitali are seen discussing about Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie. It is Malti Marie's birthday on January 15, The baby girl will turn two year old. Mannara was seen getting confused about Malti's age.

She said that she feels Malti will be one year old while Mitali does not agree. Amidst this, Isha Malviya jumps in and asks how can someone's name be so big. For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick Jonas have named their baby, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Netizens have not like Isha criticising the name.

Usko Malti Mari Ka birthday yaad hai but Woh kitni saal ki horehi Woh yaad nehi? it's the 2nd time today that she talking about Her niece ???must be missing her ..

and this Ewwsha girl having pblm with her name?#MannaraChopra #Biggboss17 pic.twitter.com/mgkSoC9G0w — Sumaiya。⁠♡ (@DurrrRahoo) January 9, 2024

Mannara Chopra is nominated for the week. Apart from her, Arun, Abhishek, Samarth, Vicky and Ayesha have also been nominated. As per reports, the family members of the contestants will get to evict one person from the nominated ones.