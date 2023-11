Bigg Boss 17 is a hit all thanks to its contestants. All the participants are going out of their way to gain maximum footage in the game. From Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra - the contestants have become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Fights, drama, and tears are overflowing in Bigg Boss 17 house. Given the nature of the game, relationships are changing every minute inside the big house. Talking about friendships, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra are good friends inside the house but a recent video has left many shocked. A video of Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Anurag Dobhal allegedly discussing Munawar Faruqui has gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain massively trolled for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand during discussion

Did Mannara Chopra mock Munawar Faruqui?

Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande and Anurag Dobhal are discussing nominations task and what Munawar Faruqui said. Vicky Jain saved Munawar Faruqui from nominations but only after Munawar revealed why he deserves to be in the game. He said that he knows the game and he hasn't spent the past one month sleeping or simply wearing new clothes. Mannara Chopra talks about the same and says that she was doubtful whether he was talking about her or whom. Anurag went on to add that, 'Itna buddha nahi hona zindagi mein' and Mannara Chopra agrees while Ankita Lokhande laughs. The trio allegedly discussed Munawar Faruqui's age and Mannara says that he is very serious for his age. The Pavitra Rishta actress then says that it is his personality. Also Read - Bigg Boss gives season 17 contestants a strict warning to clean the house or face severe punishment

Just two days ago, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra got into a light argument. It was after the contestants from the room of Dum called her 'Bhabhi', she got very upset. She went on to say that may be Bigg Boss is trying to set them up but she is not liking it. She asked Munawar Faruqui to ask his friends to not call her 'Bhabhi' and that they are simply good friends.