Bigg Boss 17 has begun and Priyanka Chopra's cousin. Here's all you need to know about the first contestant of Bigg Boss 17. Mannara Chopra was born on 25 May 1991 in Ambala Cantonment, Haryana. When she was born, she was named Barbie after the doll but later it was used only as a nickname. Her name Mannara was given by her friends and family. Mannara in Greek means something that shines. She is a trained Kathak dancer and also do dance forms like hip hop, belly dance, and Bollywood dance.

Mannara Chopra moved to Mumbai in 2005 after graduation to pursue her passion for acting and did 40 commercials, including some with Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and her cousin Priyanka Chopra. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Zid in 2014, where she played the role of Maya.

Talking about her family connections, Mannara Chopra has a younger sister, Mitali, is a stylist. She is very close to her sister and often shares pictures with her on social media. She had also appeared in Amit Trivedi's song Bas bajna chahiye.

Mannara Chopra has done Telugu films. She played lead roles in Telugu cinema in Thikka, Rogue, Jakkanna. She grabbed all the attention for a kissing controversy with director AS Ravi Kumar. During a promotional event the director of her upcoming film Thiragabadara Saami suddenly planted a kiss on her cheek without her consent. The director was bashed for his behaviour.

Later, Mannara defended the director saying that she believed he had no ill intentions. She took to Instagram to shared the video from the promotional event and wrote, "Didn't know that the promotion of my film would take an unexpected turn. Everything I wanted to express is already covered in the video above. I kindly request media outlets to respect my need for space; I'm not ready to share further details at this moment."