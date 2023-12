Mannara Chopra has become the talk of the town again. The Bollywood actress has entered Bigg Boss 17 as a contestant. She has been playing well and has been entertaining the audience with her cuteness and expressions. Well, many don't like Mannara at all. Mannara has been low in the past couple of weeks but after the latest weekend ka vaar and Salman Khan's expose about how Mannara is just a number for many, the actress has flipped and Munawar Faruqui has been bearing the burnt. However, Munawar is not completely off the radar either since he has said a lot of things to Mannara too and soon, their friendship will come to an end. Mannara is now getting a feeling that Munawar has been using her for the game. However, he is not just the one. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande asks Vicky Jain why he did not apologize after his slap-like gesture; netizens find faults in both

Mannara Chopra is the talk of the town in Bigg Boss 17

We have seen Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Vicky Jain and others being on good terms with Mannara Chopra these days. In the last couple of days, Munawar and Mannara were not on talking terms. And the rest of the contestants started talking to Mannara and would talk about Munawar favouring Ayesha Khan over her or tease Ayesha and Munawar which started affecting Mannara. Now, Samarth has been telling Mannara to not go behind Munawar to mend things. However, she discussed it with Abhishek and the latter tried to make peace between them, however, it was still a game plan for him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra turn bitter rivals; netizens blame Ayesha Khan for the mess [Check Reactions]

Watch this video of Mannara Chopra here:

Vicky has also mentioned that for Munawar, Mannara will not be a priority. We saw Isha Malviya asking Mannara to not discuss her feelings, and emotions with Ankita Lokhande saying that she sits with everyone. Ankita has issues with Mannara going ahead in the game. She advised Mannara to end it on a good note with Munawar and keep a respectable distance. In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Munawar telling Mannara that other people are using her against him. Even Abhishek said so. Everyone right now is in the good book of Mannara except for Munawar, Anurag and Ayesha. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui compares Mannara Chopra with Priyanka Chopra; says 'Zameen aasman ka fark hai'

Netizens react to Mannara Chopra's equation with Munawar Faruqui and other housemates

A lot of people feel that everyone is clouting behind Mannara Chopra. Salman Khan's statement that for housemates, Mannara is just a number is being discussed again. Netizens also agree with Munawar's pov that everyone is using her. Many feel Mannara in her anger and stubbornness has lost the plot and that she should stay away from Munawar.

Check out fan reactions to the episode here:

It's the end of Munara, that is, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's friendship

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, we will see Munawar and Mannara talking to each other about the captaincy task. Mannara confronts Munawar on why she was removed from the task. We saw Munawar telling Abhishek that if Mannara becomes captain, others will reap benefits. Mannara confronts whether he is scared that she will use her immunity to remove Ayesha Khan from the house. Munawar tells her that he cannot live upto her expectations. He also clears it out that she is not his friend.