Bigg Boss 17 has grabbed all the attention this time. The show began on October 15 and the contestants have made it an interesting watch in just one week. The first weekend ka vaar happened yesterday and Salman Khan gave his verdict on the first week. This season, the concept of the show is quite different. This year the house is also very different and unique. The concept of Dil, Dimaag and Dum has proved to be the best and the house is divided into three section as per Dil, Dimaag and Dum.

On the first day, the housemates had to choose one bedroom for themselves. There is a Dil room, Dimaag room and Dum room. The housemates had to decide whether they will play the game with Dil, Dimaag or Dum.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya entered the Dil room. Arun Mahashetty, Navid Sole, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Anurag Dobhal and Soniya Bansal took the Dimaag room.

Munawar Faruqui, Feroza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar and Sunny Arya aka Tehelka bhai occupied the Dum room. However, there have been many contestants who always wanted to change their rooms.

Contestants change their bedrooms in Bigg Boss 17

Abhishek Kumar wanted to be in the Dil room and for that he did not even mind sharing the bed with his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya. Isha who accused Abhishek on the first day of Bigg Boss 17 was also ready for it. But Bigg Boss had said that the rooms cannot be changed.

But as per reports, the contestants have now been allowed to change the room once. Yes, a Bigg Boss fan page on X (formerly known as Twitter) revealed that the contestants have changed their rooms now.

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya to share beds?

As per BiggBoss_Tak, Abhishek Kumar has finally got the Dil room and it seems he will now share the bed with Isha Malviya as the others in the room are couples. Yes, Ankita-Vicky and Neil-Aishwarya are still in the Dil room. Well, this will be a big story in Entertainment News.

Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, and Navid Sole are in the Dimaag room now. The Dum room is now occupied by Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mashettey, Tehelka Bhai, Sana Khan and Soniya Bansal.

Take a look at the tweet:

New members in zone for this week #BiggBoss17 ❤️ Dil Zone: Isha Malviya, Abhishek Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma & Neil Bhatt. ? Dimaag Zone: Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, and Navid Sole. ?Dumm… — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 22, 2023

Well, it seems Isha and Abhishek have still not understood what Salman Khan told them on this weekend ka vaar. Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra’s bond has been loved by the audience and they are now in one room. This new structure is going to be super fun.