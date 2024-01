Bigg Boss 17 saw the elimination of Anurag Dobhal. The hugely popular YouTuber was out from the show after what is being termed as one of the most unfair eliminations ever. His team has slammed the makers for removing him from the show in such a manner. Anurag Dobhal has a huge fan base. He often spoke about his Brosena on the show. Many have felt that he was too arrogant knowing his fan base outside, and did not give as much content as expected on Salman Khan's show. But he had picked up his game in the past two weeks. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel and others get nominated; who will get evicted next?

Bigg Boss 17 fans troll Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra began crying after the elimination of Anurag Dobhal. She even stopped Munawar Faruqui from saying anything bad about him. He told the housemates to take good care of the Zid actress. He said she is his best friend. But netizens are unimpressed with Chopra's show of emotion and have termed it as fake. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Rinku Dhawan reveals who can be the top three finalists of the show and why

Mannara: Sorry Rider, maine try kiya rone ka lakin.... pic.twitter.com/aSg47g47hq — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 1, 2024

50 rupee kato iski over acting ky ? — Wajiha Hilal (@Wajihahilal1) January 1, 2024

But main glycerine apne room me hi bhul gayi ? — Nick (@1inmelon) January 1, 2024

Laken anso nhi aye ? — IQRA? (@iqrytweets) January 2, 2024

Moye Moye ? — Akhunzada Ashraf (@akhunzadaa1) January 1, 2024

Rift between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra

After the entry of Ayesha Khan, the relationship of Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra went kaput. She said she felt used by him on the show. Mannara Chopra called out the manner in which Munawar Faruqui allegedly pre-planned everything and came inside. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui fans get into an ugly social media war after the latter mocks the former's eviction

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mannara❤️ (@memannara)

Now, fans feel that Mannara Chopra is definitely going to be in the top two or three of the season. The actress has still played an individual game as compared to others.