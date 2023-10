Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra is coming out as a strong contestant in the house, and she is all over, but it looks like the actress is tired of the constant attacking and wants to quit the show. In the latest promo, you can see Mannara Chopra breaking down and wanting to quit the show, saying that she doesn't want to stay in the show and wants to leave the show and go. Mannara Chopra is strongly cornered by Ankita Lokhande in the house; the friends have become foes, and their enmity is something that is leaving the show an exciting watch. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui showcases concern for Mannara Chopra; fans say 'MunAra bond is an emotion' [VIEW TWEETS]

In the latest promo, you can see Mannara and Ankita having a nasty fight after the former indulges in an argument with Khaanzaadi, and later she goes and breaks down in front of Ankita, and the Manikarnika actress is more than happy to give her shelter as she is against Mannara. Later, Mannara is seen walking towards Ankita Lokhande, where she tells her she wants to speak to her, but the actresses refuse, and once again, the war of their egos has begun. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra BLASTS at Ankita Lokhande over kitchen duties; calls her 'cheap, arrogant, cunning' [WATCH]

Mannara is seen taking a dig at Ankita for how she is treating other contestants as her Chamchas and assistants and will make them do her personal work later. While Ankita gives a damn and says they are like her kids, she says she is their shelter. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 elimination: This contestant to become the first celeb to be evicted from the show?

Mark my words, those who think #MannaraChopra is down today, she will make a strong comeback and will surprise everyone. STAY STRONG MANNARA CHOPRApic.twitter.com/2ZaxeLJsGN — ♥KING UMAR♥ (@143all1) October 25, 2023

I have always been intrigued with complex & misunderstood personalities in BB.? Thodi flawed hai, emotions mein beh jaati hai bohot baar, overthink karti hai... Lekin dil saaf hai according to me.❤️✨ Hope she gets some good advice during wkv from Salman.#BB17 #MannaraChopra pic.twitter.com/IGEyrNqGIV — Rahul⚡ (@TheBiggBossDude) October 25, 2023

Mannara is indeed breaking down in front of Ankita Lokhande, as the former is more powerful than her so far, but all the viewers want is to see how Mannara survives. Will Mannara get bogged down and quit the show? Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.