Mannara Chopra is the first contestant on the stage. She is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra. She made her entry on the Saami Saami song. The actress spoke to Salman Khan about the kiss controversy where her director kissed her. Mannara Chopra said her director was seeing her after a long time, and kissed her like a grown man would affectionately peck a baby. She said people do not have any business. Mannara Chopra told Salman Khan she wants salon services, a nail artiste as she has done her nails and golgappas inside the house.

Fans are very annoyed with her. The young lady also danced on Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra's song Laal Dupatta. This is how netizens reacted on the entry of the actress...

#poojabhatt should have been brought in #biggboss17 directly , whether positive or negative, but she would have had a stronger impact than #mannarachopra — Mohammad Haris Khan (@Mohamma81833960) October 15, 2023

#MannaraChopra Over acting, cringe lag rahi hai,

Sorry bas itna hi first impression hai meri Baaki dekha jayega #BB17 #Biggboss17 — Hermione ? (@HamariMarzi) October 15, 2023

Salman's savage mode is alwayz on ??#MannaraChopra thodi overacting lgi ? #BiggBoss17 — ??Ꭵუ? ❥ (@AfiyaMairaj) October 15, 2023

It looks like Mannara Chopra is given the task of explaining the rules of the house. She has chosen the luxury space for herself. Let us see how she fares on the show!