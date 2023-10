Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town now. The show began on October 15 and on the first day itself, the contestants have been very entertaining. It was amazing to see the contestants doing their best to make the show a hit. Talking about the contestants, this year, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are the contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya disappoint audience; fans call them fake and 'too prepared'

Mannara Chopra had entered the house first. She is Priyanka Chopra’s cousin and has done many South films. When she entered the house, netizens found her irritating. But now, people are loving Mannara Chopra. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Top 5 reasons why internet feels Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain made a mistake by coming on the show

Mannara Chopra entertains the audience

Mannara has been quite entertaining in the house. Her cute equation with Munawar Faruqui was quite interesting. She was seen giving her opinions with honestly and was also quite sassy. We also saw her doing a lot of drama and also giving some perfect opinions. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky's tiff, Isha Malviya, Abhishek's spat – what to expect in first week

Bigg Boss even called her, Munawar and Rinku Dhawan to the confession room and called them his favourites. He also had some fun nok-jhok with Mannara and it was fun to watch.

Fans praise Mannara Chopra

Mannara is trending on X (formerly known as Twitter). Her real and bubbly side has won hearts and this is a big story in the Entertainment news right now. People are calling her sassy and drama queen. She has also got the tag of the best entertainer of the season already.

One of the users wrote, “#BiggBoss17 #MannaraChopra is entertaining man Mast drama, sassy but giving some real Vibes Let's wait and watch.”

#BiggBoss17#MannaraChopra is entertaining man

Mast drama, sassy but giving some real Vibes

Let's wait and watch — Miskookie (@Miskookie7) October 16, 2023

Another user wrote, "OMG Mannara herself is a vibeee She is definitely going to rock BB17 She is cute and full on entertaining #MannaraChopra #MannaraIsTheBoss #BB17"

OMG Mannara herself is a vibeee?

She is definitely going to rock BB17?

She is cute and full on entertaining ??#MannaraChopra #MannaraIsTheBoss #BB17 pic.twitter.com/bPyOVTG9l2 — phoenix? (@phoenix78900) October 16, 2023

BB bhi full mood mai hai with her ??? she’s cute. I like her so far ?? but Iss chunnu munnu ke chakkar mai phass gayee toh cancel#MannaraChopra #BiggBoss17 #BB17 pic.twitter.com/OrO5OeSBkg — ?. (@SardiKaTheEnd) October 16, 2023

The way #MannaraChopra reacted when fake Isha spoke about taking Abhishek in her team after both the exes fought like cats and dogs yesterday and today so easily she forgave him was hilarious ???#BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/BKHRSHdOOT — HeyItsRegina ❤ (@HeyItsRegina09) October 16, 2023

Mannara Chopra is slowly emerging as one of the strongest contestants of this season already, isn't she?