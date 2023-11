Salman Khan is going to guide a few contestants inside the house of Bigg Boss 17 tonight on Weekend Ka Vaar. And we will see Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan joining host and mentor Salman on stage. He is coming to promote his upcoming new song from a film produced by Salman Khan. And while on stage, MC Stan will also reveal the name of the contestant who he thinks could win the season this time. Also Read - Bigg Boss17: Crushing over Ankita Lokhande's style? Recreate her look with these Top 5 outfits

MC Stan reveals his choice for Bigg Boss 17 winner

MC Stan won the last season of Bigg Boss by beating Shiv Thakare. Stan won by thumping majority of votes. And he is back on the Bigg Boss stage again with Salman Khan. It seems just like yesterday when Stan was entering Bigg Boss. Tonight, Stan will join to promote his upcoming new song from the movie Farrey. The film stars Salman's niece Alizeh Agnihotri, Juhi Babbar, Prasanna Bisht and more. During his appearance, Stan will reveal the winner's name. As per a post by The Khabri, MC Stan will be declaring Munawar Faruqui as the winner. Also Read - TRP Report Week 45: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new gen story fails to impress; Bigg Boss 17 threatens Anupamaa

Munawar is indeed one of the most popular and strongest contestants of the season. He is winning hearts with his real game. Munawar's bond with other contestants such as Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and more celebs has been getting love from the audience. Munawar's shero-shayari and the way he has been putting relationships ahead of the game, but also giving it back to those who hurt him is being loved by the audience. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan takes a dig at Mannara Chopra after she claims Munawar Faruqui needs clarity on his relationships [Watch]

Talking about Bigg Boss, in the latest episode we saw a Diwali Party being conducted. The contestants also played a game in which they badmouthed three contestants each. It left a bitter taste in a lot of people's mouths. Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan and Khanzaadi were hurt by the comments of other contestants for them. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, we will see Salman Khan giving guidance to Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya. He will ignore Anurag Dobhal and also slam Mannara while talking to Munawar.

Elsewhere, the TRPs of Bigg Boss are good. The overall TRP is 1.9. On weekdays, the TRP is 1.7 while on Saturday last week, it was 2.2. On Sunday, the trp was 1.9.