Bigg Boss 17 will get its winner soon. The grand finale of the show is happening on January 28. The show is one of the most loved reality show and currently, the contestants of the show are making us love the game. We have Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan and Ankita Lokhande as the contestants right now. Yesterday, we saw the nomination task happening and the house was divided into two teams. Team A had Arun, Abhishek, Munawar and Mannara while Team B had Ankita, Vicky, Isha and Ayesha. One team had to stand in the cage and keep the buzzer pressed for as long as they can. Also Read - TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa rules, Bigg Boss 17 and Imlie improve; Hiba Nawab starrer Jhanak throws Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah out of Top 10

The other team has to torture the team in the cage so that they leave the buzzer. Team A went in the cage first and we saw how the other team used chilli powder to torture them and the powder went in their eyes and mouth. Later, team B decided to hide all the masalas so that team A cannot torture them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Pooja Bhatt slams Vicky Jain for attempting to shame Mannara Chopra; indirectly taunts Ankita Lokhande and others

Ankita, Isha and Ayesha pass derogatory comments on Mannara

A nasty fight took place as team B was hiding all the masalas, buckets before the task even begins. When team A found a few masalas, a lot of fights happened. We saw Isha, Ankita, Ayesha passing derogatory comments on Mannara Chopra who was trying to cover Munawar as he kept the masalas safe with him.

Isha said things like Mannara goes around all the boys. Ankita disrespected Mannara and has been doing that since a few days. She has been making Mannara look like she is desperate behind Vicky. Ankita has been getting insecure of Mannara and Vicky's bond.

Isha even pushed Mannara during the argument. The next day, Bigg Boss gave team B punishment for their unfair game even before the game started. He asked Team A to take decision and they decided to disqualify team B. Post that team B has been bullying team A.

Isha age shames Mannara Chopra

A promo has released where we see Mannara teasing Ankita by complimenting Vicky. Ankita disrespectfully asks her to shut up. Isha then says that Mannara is the most undeserving contestants as she always needs support. Mannara then tells her that even Isha has been going behind Ankita and Vicky.

Isha then age shamed Mannara by calling her '30 saal ki bachi'. Now, Mannara Chopra's sister, Meera Chopra has reacted to this. She shared the promo and slammed Isha Malviya.

Meera Chopra slams Isha Malviya

She wrote, "What a gutter content with gutter mentality. isha has a gutter mouth. Proud of #barbie for maintaining her dignity."

What a gutter content with gutter mentality. isha has a gutter mouth. Proud of #barbie for maintaining her dignity. https://t.co/5HWbO8RS3E — Meera Chopra (@MeerraChopra) January 18, 2024

After team B loses the task, they also get nominated for the week.