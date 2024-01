Bigg Boss 17 is getting intense with each passing day and the grand finale will be held on January 28. Mannara Chopra who is missing her family inside the house was on cloud nine after seeing her sister Mitali Handa entering the show in the family week. The family members of the contestants stayed in the house for a day and supported their loved ones. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Nazila Sitaishi reacts as Munawar Faruqui accuses her of cheating and not accepting his son; says 'It's a shame'

After Mitali stepped out of the house, she was seen interacting with ETimes TV. Mannara's sister Mitali spoke her heart out about Mannara's game inside Bigg Boss 17. Mitali even spoke about how Priyanka Chopra is showing support to Mannara and said that their entire family is watching the show. They said that they loved Mannara and wanted her to do good in the show. Mitali said that everyone in the family has given their best wishes to her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui gets support Rajiv Adatia as latter says 'Don't destroy someone's life'

Mitali said that her sister Mannara is doing great on the show and she is proud of her. She even said Mannara is a simple and bubbly girl. She said that their family was a little worried about how Mannara would cope inside the house and how she stayed away from her family. Mitali said that Mannara is moving ahead in the game with clarity and the audience is showing love for her.

She even said that Mannara knows how to maintain her relationships and she gets involved with everyone with all her heart. Mitali revealed how Mannara got affected when she felt betrayed in friendship, but says that she is learning from her experiences and moving ahead in the game.

Mitali said that she told Mannara to not get drained emotionally and told her to do whatever came to her organically. She told Mannara to use her energies in the right direction.