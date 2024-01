Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande is emerging as a winner in Salman Khan's show. Ever since her mother-in-law Ranjana Jain entered the house and informed her about Vicky Jain's father calling her mom after seeing her hitting Vicky with chappals on the TV and questioning if she used to behave the same way with her husband. This left many shocked including Ankita, many lashed out at Vicky Jain's mom including Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, and Aishwarya Sharma. And now the latest one to come out and strongly support the Pavitra Rishta actress is Mrunal Thakur. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande warns Vicky Jain to not look like a 'womaniser' on National Television; netizens are shocked

Hi Nana actress without taking any sides on who is right and wrong along with Ankita and Vicky, expressed her huge support to her Pavitra Rishta co-star and called her the strongest girl ever. This huge shout of Mrunal has been going viral. Along with Mrunal, Anita Hassanandani also stood in support of Ankita and called her the winner already. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma has a major complaint against Salman Khan; '100 achaiyo mein ek buraai...'

Ankita Lokhande has been going through emotional turmoil in the house after Vicky Jain's mom's entry into the house, she couldn't digest the fact that Vicky's family involved her family in the whirl matter. Meanwhile, Vicky was also lashed by Karan Johar for being an incapable husband to Ankita. Amid all this only Kangana Ranaut has stood by Vicky's mom and justified her act, and picked Ankita for endlessly talking about her ex and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Right now Ankita is being lashed for her behaviour over Ayesha Khan's fun with Vicky Jain. Many are calling her toxic wife.

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande.