Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the attention now. The show has been doing well and the TRPs are also quite decent. During the recent weekend ka vaar, we saw Salman Khan celebrating New Year's eve with the contestants but also gave them a shock. It was double elimination that day and Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan got evicted. It was quite a shocking decision for all of us. Not Just that, we also saw nominations happening in the house. Anurag Dobhal, Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan got nominated. Bigg Boss asked captain Aoora and ex-captains, Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya to nominate one person for elimination.

Soon, Bigg Boss said that one amongst these nominated contestants will get evicted today itself. The housemates had to decide who should be removed. Anurag Dobhal got eliminated from the house. Now, there is another nomination task that happened in the house.

New nominations in the house?

As per the live feed, Bigg Boss had nominations in a different way this time. It was a chain nomination task where one contestant will nominate the other person. Then the one who gets nominated will take the name of the one they want to nominate. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Aoora slap Ayesha Khan? Latter takes a strong stand against the K-pop star

Who will get evicted next?

It seems in this task, even the captain was not safe. As per the live, Aoora started the chain and nominated Ayesha. Ayesha then nominated Aoora. Aoora then nominated Abhishek and Abhishek then nominated Samarth Jurel as usual. Samarth then nominated Munawar and Munawar then nominated Arun.

So now, Aoora, Abhishek, Arun, Ayesha, Samarth and Munawar have been nominated for this week. And it seems Aoora might get evicted since he is not doing much in the house yet.

Talking about the current contestants of Bigg Boss 17, Aoora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house right now.