Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui is going through the toughest time on the show. Ayesha Khan entered the show as a wild card contestant. She had accused Munawar of two timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi. When she went inside, she confronted Munawar for proposing her while being with Nazila. She also accused him of having other women also involved. Munawar broke down and even apologised to Ayesha. He also cried thinking of what Nazila must be going through. Nazila went live on Instagram and revealed that she is done with Munawar and accused to having other women in his life.

Munawar spoke to Ayesha and it seems they have sorted things out. They are now happily living together in Bigg Boss 17. They have been speaking and even supporting each other. It looks like they are together now and recently, we saw them having a big conversation inside.

Munawar and Ayesha talk about some dimple wali girl

Munawar was telling Ayesha that his friend Vishal had come in the first week and he said that some 'dimple wali ne salaam bheja hai.' Ayesha surprisingly asked who has dimples? She said that Nazila doesn't have dimples. Munawar then says that he thought it was her (Ayesha).

Ayesha then said that she didn't send any messages but she doesn't know if he has more other girls in his life who have dimples. She then says that she knows who it is. Munawar asks if that girl's name starts from J and Ayesha says that it is A. Munawar says that there is no one with A.

Is it Anjali Arora?

However, fans have felt that it is Anjali Arora. For the unversed, Munawar and Anjali were together in Lock Upp. They shared a close bond and people thought they are dating but later it was revealed that Munawar was with Nazila already.

Take a look at the video here:

Ye Dimple wali kaun hai ab ?? Anjali Arora ?? pic.twitter.com/ZmXmYaGFrQ — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) December 20, 2023

A few have replied on this post. Some feel it is Anjali Arora while some feel that it can't be Anjali since she has a BF.

Talking about the other contestants, Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are in the house.