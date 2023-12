Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra is unhappy with Munawar Faruqui's changed behaviour. She finally confronts him and questions him for being defensive for Ayesha Khan. Munawar makes it clear that if someone has a misunderstanding about her, he will come to her defence. Mannara expresses displeasure over this statement of Munawar's and tells him that their friendship is over then. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel now. Follow for all the latest Entertainment News updates. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aoora becomes the next captain after Isha Malviya; fans say 'Indirectly Arun Mahashettey will rule'

Watch the video of Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's friendship going kaput due to Ayesha Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Mannara clearly mentions to Munawar that she doesn't have any problems with him, but she will call out Ayesha Khan if she will be obnoxious with her. While Munawar tells Mannara that she cannot state him wrong when he defends her. She questions back that if he will continue to defend her, to which Munna says that if someone in the house has a misunderstanding against her he will defend her. Mannara then tells him that they cannot continue being friends.

Dear all #MunawarFaruqui Fans, #MKJW, These people are praying that #AyeshaKhan stays in the game so that #MunawarFaruqui? keeps giving his 90% time to him only. We have to throw eggs on their faces by voting out #AyeshaKhan. Keep voting #RinkuDhawan and eliminate… pic.twitter.com/nTNyDl14D1 — GlamWorldTalks (@GlamWorldTalks) December 26, 2023

Watch the video of Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan.

Munawar Faruqui's game has become weak after Ayesha Khan's entry. He becomes extremely defensive against everything. And slowly his bonds in the house too is getting affected. Will this change of behaviour bring permanent dushmani in Munawar Faruqui's friendship with Mannara and other inmates? Time will tell. The finale of Bigg Boss is going to be held on January 28 next year.