Bigg Boss 17 is getting intense with each passing day. The reality TV show has many big names locked inside the controversial house. Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and many more are the contestants of the show. Salman Khan is the host of the show. The game is changing every single day and the equations are witnessing major alterations. Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande who shared a great bond since the beginning of Bigg Boss 17 are now witnessing cracks in their friendship. In the latest promo of the show, we see Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui fighting again. Also Read - Dunki on Bigg Boss 17: Shah Rukh Khan to promote his film on Salman Khan's show? [Exclusive]

It seems that Bigg Boss has given the contestants a task. Contestants need to pour mud on other contestants sharing their bad qualities. Munawar Faruqui calls Ankita Lokhande and says 'Sabse bada ghamand yahi hota hai ki mujhmein koi ghamand nahi hai.' Ankita Lokhande is shocked and gives it back saying that he sure has problems with her. Munawar also calls Ankita Lokhande 'bossy' while the actress retaliates saying that he should show his true side to her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend Nazila quits social media; Is Munawar-Mannara closeness the reason?

Check out Bigg Boss 17 promo video below:

With this, can we say that it is the end of Munawar and Ankita Lokhande's friendship. Just yesterday, we saw that Munawar Faruqui heard a clip of Ankita Lokhande talking to her medical help and asking about how she is looking in the show. It was taken as a feedback from outside and Munawar Faruqui called it unfair. Ankita's special services were then immediately stopped. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan who accused Munawar Faruqui of two timing with her and Nazila is all set to enter as wild card?

Trending Now

Here's a video of Munawar Faruqui's visit to archive room

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, we will see Munawar Faruqui being on the hot spot. The host will slam him for his boring game. Salman Khan will say that Munawar Faruqui feels that he knows every mantra of the game since he has own a reality show before but the fact is that nobody will be bothered if he has left Bigg Boss 17.