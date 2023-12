Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui is shattered after the entrance of Ayesha Khan, who alleged that the comedian two timed her and cheated on her. Munawar was astounded to see Ayesha making a wildcard entry, and now this video from the house is going viral where they are seen having a heart-to-heart conversation. Ayesha, who looks madly in love with Munawar, tells him that he still believes he is the same person who did wrong to her, to which Munawar apologises to her, and Amrita says he did wrong to her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 week 9 report card: Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande fight for the top spot; Samarth Jurel beats Vicky Jain

Ayesha Khan breaks down and runs away from Munawar, where he follows her and gives her tissues to wipe away her tears. Ayesha and Munawar are seen getting soft with each other, and now it will be interesting to see if their dynamics change. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Netizens say their respect for Ayesha Singh has grown after watching Aishwarya Sharma’s nasty fight with Ankita Lokhande

If she truly loved him, she wouldn't discuss personal stuff on TV. It's all fake drama. She seemed happy on LiveFeed; she just wanted to be on #BiggBoss17. #MunawarFaruqui? got a kind heart, could never hurt anyone, I see it in his eyes. UNBREAKABLE MUNAWAR FARUQUI#BB17 pic.twitter.com/4WX84oMcRV — Muhammad Jamal Raza (@Jimmibhai015) December 18, 2023

No family is perfect, we argue, we fight, we even stop talking to each other at times but in the end, family is family … the love will always be there. UNBREAKABLE MUNAWAR FARUQUI SARDAARKHAN — SARDAAR KHAN (@SARDAARKHAN84) December 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui fans come out in huge support of him and call him unbreakable. The latter was seen breaking down after Ayesha Khan's entry and even mentioned that if Big Boss opens the door, he will walk out. Munawar fans want him to stay strong and come out as a winner.