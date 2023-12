Bigg Boss 17 viewers' are now quite interested in the personal life of Munawar Faruqui. While trolls are slamming him for being a cheat and a manipulator, others feel it is not exactly like that. It seems that Munawar Faruqui broke up with his former girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi four months back. However, he was not completely cut off from her. In between, he met Ayesha Khan and kind of developed a connect with her. In that period, he was in touch with Nazila as well. It seems the affair with Ayesha Khan ended soon as he was unable to forget Nazila. The model has also confirmed that she was not in a committed relationship with the stand-up comedian. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Khanzaadi reveals who according to her is the winner material, one who shouldn't win and more

This whole thing has left people quite confused. Some hope that makers will bring in Nazila Sitaishi as well on the show. They want her take on the matter. Munawar and Nazila were together before he left for Bigg Boss 17. People have said that this script looks straight from the Koffee with Karan 8 episode of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The actress has said that she casually dated other people when she was quite close to the Padmaavat actor. Netizens are making fun of Munawar Faruqui's situationship in this case.

So..munna broke up with nazila, got in situationship? with ayesha justto move on, but realised he still loves nazila and went back to her just b4 going to bb.

Very similar to dp ranveer story from kwk. but what was the need bb? Script kam padh rahi hai kya?#MunawarFaruqui #Bb17 — t i s h (@dramaxcams) December 18, 2023

If he's wth #AyeshaKhan then why he's remembring his ex #Nazila all d time in the show?

Mtlb jb Nazila s bt ni ho rhi to time pas k lie Ayesha s bt krloAyesha s bat ni ho rhi to Nazila s time pas krlo

Ye konsi loyalty hai?

He is a big time manupulater #BB17#BB17onJioCinema — Nallumeter ka Halka account (@HalkaAccount) December 18, 2023

#BiggBoss17 So #MunawarFaruqui loves Nazila but he cheated her, and now Ayesha is a time pass rebound! — Afreen (@afreenaamna) December 18, 2023

Basically #MunawarFaraqui started seeing #AyeshaKhan jab nazila se brkup hua. Usko lga hoga I should move on. But then nazila se bat hui or smj aya ki nazila is the 1. So he ended everything with ayesha and went back to nazila. WHAT IS THE CONFUSION? #BiggBoss17 — Priyal (@Pihu27032827173) December 18, 2023

When #MunawarFaruqui went in #Lockupp, even then he was going through a breakup w #Nazila bcoz he had cheated on her He used the same tactic of giving secret msgs on screen that he is missing her while keeping #AnjaliArora in a situationship. #BiggBoss17 #BB17 @JioCinema 1/2 — Opinionated (@EthicDriven) December 18, 2023

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is one of the most talented contestants of Bigg Boss 17. His shayari has lit up the show. He showed his girlfriend Nazila to the world after winning Lock Upp. Let us see if Nazila too enters Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17.