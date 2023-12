Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui is the talk of the town. He will now have to face the most difficult situation in the Bigg Boss 17 house. A few days ago, Ayesha Khan accused Munawar Faruqui of two timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi. She said that Munawar had proposed to her and even said he would marry. Now, Ayesha is entering the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card contestant. In the promo of the show, she has said that Munawar is not what he portrays. She said she is entering the show to get an apology from him and wanted to expose him. In another promo, we see Ayesha confronting Munawar of two timing with her and Nazila. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Khanzaadi reveals if Ankita Lokhande has been disrespectful towards husband Vicky Jain

Ayesha Khan's BF makes shocking claims about her

But now, we have another angle in the story. Yes, now we have found a video on X where a boy is claiming to be Ayesha Khan's boyfriend. In the viral video, he is seen saying that he is Ayesha Khan's boyfriend and he has shared a screenshot where Ayesha has said that she is destroying Munawar's image to get fame. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan claims she has evidence to prove Munawar Faruqui as a womaniser; says 'Proof toh matlab, pura chittha....

He said that she just wants fame and he was justice. In the screenshot, we see the boy in the video asks Ayesha why is she using Munawar. As per the screenshot, Ayesha said, "Arey mujhe bass thodi fame chahiye yaar. Ek baar Bigg Boss mein entry ho gayi toh sab ye mudda bhul jayenge." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Abhishek Malhan, Aly Goni SLAMS makers for destroying Munawar Faruqui's image with entry of Ayesha Khan

Trending Now

The guy then told her that she is trapping an innocent guy. Ayesha then said that such little things are fine. She then told him I love you. This is a big story in TV news.

Take a look at the viral video here:

His chat has been leaked, exposing him in front of everyone. It has been an incredibly challenging time for him. ?? Seeking justice, he addresses @BiggBoss, expressing the impact of #AyeshaKhan's pursuit of fame on his well-being. @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan @JioCinema, justice… pic.twitter.com/o8axRjoqO3 — Jahir Kameel (@jahirkameel) December 16, 2023

Well, this is a new turn in the show. Earlier, Aly Goni and Abhishek Malhan slammed Bigg Boss 17 makers for destroying Munawar Faruqui's image by bringing in Ayesha Khan.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the current contestants of the show, Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are in the house.