Bigg Boss 17 fans are shocked and amused with the whole drama around Munawar Faruqui. Tonight, he said that he feels hurt whenever he sees Ayesha Khan in pain. He began crying on the show. People are amused as he was weeping for Nazila Sitaishi some days back. Ayesha Khan also said that she did not see his son at his place when she was with him. It looks like Munawar Faruqui and she had a brief live-in relationship from what she said. The lady also said that she did not see his son at his place when she was with him. Fans of Munawar Faruqui said that his son is living with his sister, and not him as it is being assumed. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

KRK makes a sensational claim about Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan's relationship

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kamaal R Khan aka KRK said that he is afraid that Ayesha Khan will accuse him of having physical relations after promising her marriage. He said if she makes such a claim, his reputation will suffer a lot. Netizens are left confused after this post of the self-proclaimed critic. Take a look at this....

Many ppl are calling #MunawarFaraqui liar but nobody is understanding his situation. Aisha was staying with Munawar for last 2 months coz he promised to Marry her. If she will say that he raped her then he will be in big trouble. So he doesn’t have any choice except to keep Aisha… — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 23, 2023

Today, Salman Khan scolded Munawar Faruqui for his attitude towards Mannara Chopra. She has looked visibly upset after the entry of Ayesha Khan. Many feel that she had developed feelings for Munawar Faruqui. This is how people reacted to the post of KRK...

Trending Now

Bhai Bhai ye kuch dangerous toa nahi! — Patel Salim Haroon (@PatelSalimHaro1) December 23, 2023

It's all re planned show .. just like wwe .. you hit me , will give you TRP bullshit . — SUNIL SINGH RAJPUT (@SUNILSI63910812) December 23, 2023

We have to see how Munawar Faruqui explains himself after all this. Prince Narula and Aly Goni have slammed makers for using his personal life for TRPs.