Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love from the audience. The show began on October 15 and is going well. The TRPs of the show have been quite decent. This season, Munawar Faruqui is one of the most talked about contestants. He is considered as the mastermind of the show. His smart game has impressed everyone. The star also has an emotional side to him and he is also loved inside the house. Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's friendship has been the talk of the town. They became friends since the first day. Munawar has been guiding Mannara and she always shares her feelings with him. However, recently, their friendship went through a rough patch. Mannara has been very possessive about her friendship with Munawar.

She does not like him being friends with others and that creates issues between them. Mannara's closeness to Anurag Dobhal is also the reason why her bond with Munawar weakened. This season, many fans have been complaining about no tasks being played in the house.

The first captaincy task of Bigg Boss 17

But now, there is a task that happened in the house. As per the live feed, the first captaincy task of the season happened in the house. The task involves a vulture that is kept in the garden area. When the sound of the vulture is heard, three contestants must promptly approach it and feed it with meat.

Munawar Faruqui becomes the first captain of Bigg Boss 17

The task happened in rounds and those who put the meat first will get to eliminate others from the captaincy race. Now, as per reports on The Khabri's X account, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra were the two contestants left and Munawar won the captaincy task. Yes, he is the first captain of the house.

Now as per reports, Munawar will stay in the Dimaag room all alone. Aishwarya, Arun and Aoora have been shifted to other rooms. This is a big story in TV news.

As soon as this news came out, Munawar's fans celebrated. One of the users wrote, "First captain of the house. Mastermind for a reason."

First captain of the house?

Another user wrote, "MUNWAR DESERVES IT, hero of our hearts."

#BB17 Live Update:

It's Karma for all Haters of #Munawar ? As the captain of the house, #MunawarFaruqui will live alone in the Dimag room. It will now be like a secret room for #Munawar.

#MunawarFaruqui is first " CAPTAIN " of this season. BAAP HAI SUB CONTESTANTS KA HAHA ? Mujhe Serious Lo

Mujhe Mazak Ma Lo

But

Fans are excited about the captaincy task and also about the new captain of the house. This captaincy might bring in new rules in the show.

Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are in the Bigg Boss 17 house.