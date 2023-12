Bigg Boss 17 makers have just added up the drama around Munawar Faruqui. We have seen the entry of model Ayesha Khan. The lady has claimed that the stand-up comedian is an alleged womanizer. She has said that he proposed marriage to her while he was seeing Nazila Sitaishi. On the show, Munawar Faruqui has been pretending that he is still in a relationship with Nazila. However, it will be revealed that they had broken up before he entered the house. Netizens have noticed how she did not put up a single post in support of her former beau. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma get into nasty spat; netizens feel the latter outdid Dolly Bindra, Priyanka Jagga and co

Take a look at the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17 where Munawar Faruqui breaks down in tears

Tomorrow's Episode Promo: After Ayesha Khan exposed Munawar, he is crying pic.twitter.com/Vx4qxzYpEq — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 17, 2023

Makers giving a push to the game of Munawar Faruqui on Bigg Boss 17

On the show, Munawar Faruqui has made news for his friendship with Mannara Chopra. The makers tried to play on that angle to a great extent. But people found it fake and annoying after an extent. It looked like he was just baby-sitting her inside the house. Even the idea of making Vicky Jain and him clash did not work for the makers. This dhamaka promo has brought back the focus on Munawar Faruqui. Netizens are not impressed. Some are saying that he is getting karma for laughing and passing comments on Isha Malviya when Samarth Jurel entered the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan cheating saga takes new turn; model's BF exposes her alleged lies with proof

Sympathy card on ? — ☆???????? (@Iam_saurabh07_) December 17, 2023

Karma to milta hi hai abhishek k bare mai back btiching karo or osko galat bolo mene to phele hi kahan tha karma will soon lakin sabhar kro abhi to bakio ki bhi bari ani hai or munawar kesa abhishek se distance karke smarth k pass chala gaya to yahi hona tha now i am happy… — ﷽ÝĄŚĮŘ ÉḌĮȚṢ (@smartyasir50) December 17, 2023

Such a coward! He was passing all negative comments to Isha when Samarth entered the BB house — AmishaKY (@amisha_ky) December 17, 2023

Sab natak hai ??? — Prangya Parimita Sau (@PrangyaSau) December 17, 2023

BB 17 TRPS a cause of concern?

The TRPs of Bigg Boss 17 on weekdays has been quite low. They are dipping every week. There are quite a few reasons for the same. The content has been quite boring, and there are hardly any tasks for the housemates. Let us see how Munawar Faruqui redeems his game and image from now on. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Khanzaadi reveals if Ankita Lokhande has been disrespectful towards husband Vicky Jain