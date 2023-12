Bigg Boss 17 viewers are lapping up the love life details of Munawar Faruqui. The makers who seem to be in a mood to 'expose' him got model Ayesha Khan on the show. She revealed that Munawar Faruqui proposed marriage to her when he was not fully over Nazila Sitaishi. It seems he was in a kind of a relationship with Nazila when he was seeing Ayesha Khan. She has alleged that he has been dating multiple women at the same time. Later, Nazila came online and said that she had been cheated by him on many occasions. She said she is being trolled and targeted by his fans. When people found out that he dated her when she was just apparently 17, they were shocked. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets termed as gold-digger by Abhishek Kumar as he fights with Vicky Jain; fans dig out her financial history

Watch the video of Munawar Faruqui tearfully saying sorry to Ayesha Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

His bestie from Lock Upp Anjali Arora has left a laughing emoji on the video. Netizens too have found it hilarious. On Lock Upp, the two came close even though she had a BF outside. Later, when Munawar Faruqui came out in the open with Nazila Sitaishi, it seems like Anjali Arora felt cheated. Some feel that the makers dragged in his personal life so that Ankita Lokhande has sureshot chances of winning the trophy. This is how fans have reacted to the matter...

Aayesha Khan ex boyfriend exposed her.??

Ab konsa sabut chahiye? pic.twitter.com/YZjiqSvUqe — Logan ३०००X (@Im_Indian_919) December 19, 2023

When Munawar Faruqui defended Anjali Arora

Some quickly reminded her that when her viral video made headlines, and Azma Fallah poked fun at it, Munawar slammed her as 'Disgusting'. The stand-up comedian is known for his talents but people have termed him as a Sympathy Player. Even Salman Khan warned him against doing so on the show. Let us see how this love and betrayal drama plays out on the show.