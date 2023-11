Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra have become the permanent rivals in the house. Lately, both the divas have found solace by confronting the fact that they will both consider their nonexistence until they stay in the house. Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande, who is having a nasty fight with Neil Bhatt, was seen telling Munawar Faruqui, aka Munna, that she wants him to support her like the way he supports Mannara, hinting towards her fight with Neil. Munawar, who is known to give the best rebuttals, said that she feels she is stronger than Mannara and didn't need any support in the fight with Neil or elsewhere. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News . Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 week 6 report card: Ankita Lokhande grabs top spot, Neil Bhatt races ahead of Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra share a good bond in the house and he is often seen counselling her in the game. However, his fans are not very happy with the way Mannara is spoiling his game and are claiming that Big Boss is trying hard to make them a pair.

Anjali Arora to enter Bigg Boss 17 House as a wildcard

There is a strong buzz that, in the coming weekend, Anjali Arora might make her presence on the show. And there are claims that she is all set to expose Munna. While Anjali indirectly spoke about her coming into the show and mentioned that she will be playing an individual game even if she enters the house and will never seek the past.