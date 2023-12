Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui has taken a sigh of relief after the heavy weekend ka vaar where Salman Khan took his stand and exposed Ayesha Khan in front of him. The superstar host expressed his displeasure over Munawar for not speaking up and even sided with him in the mistake that he made and its two-time dating Ayesha Khan and Nazila Sitaishi. Salman Khan lashed out at Ayesha Khan for using Munawar's name to gain the fame. Ayesha was seen having health issues after the weekend ka vaar as she fainted in the house and this led to her exit as it was a medical emergency. But as soon as Ayesha went out of the house Munawar was seen smiling, chilling, and talking to people in the house. And this sudden change in behaviour of Munawar is bringing him a lot of criticism. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan maintains stance even after Ayesha Khan falls unconscious; says 'Ye game mentally strong logon ke liye hai'

Netizens are calling Munawar Faruqui a hypocrite as they express disbelief over his sudden change in behaviour after Ayesha Khan left the show. In fact UK rider aka Anurag Dobhal too went up to Munawar and questioned his behavioural change. Now it will be interesting to see if Ayesha Khan will make an entry in the show again or not. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's sister strongly defends brother over 'bullying' he suffers at the hands of Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel

Joker said how could you smile #MunawarFaruqui in this situation! Munawar don't want to explain things to him!! MUNAWAR SHINING WITH DIGNITY#BiggBoss17 #WeekendKaVaar #BB17 pic.twitter.com/dWjZNMfoyn — Right and wrong @100%follow back (@vikaskumar20104) December 31, 2023

After Ayesha Khan's entry into the show, Munawar was a completely changed man, he even prepared Ayesha for marriage and she too was ready and willing him to talk to her parents about the same. Ayesha and Munawar were called out by inmates and fans over their fake love story.

