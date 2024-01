Bigg Boss 17 viewers are deep into the personal life of Munawar Faruqui. The makers turned his world upside down by bringing in model Ayesha Khan. It has been alleged that Munawar Faruqui entered into a relationship with the lady when he was still in touch with Nazila Sitaishi. Today, she made more revelations which has got netizens talking on why makers are so obsessed with the personal life of the stand-up comedian. It seems Munawar Faruqui kept on apologizing to him on the show. Ayesha Khan revealed that when he entered into a relationship with Nazila, he was not exactly separated from his first wife. The housemates are in shock. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and more TV serials audience can watch after the reality show ends

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui talks about his ex-Nazila Sitaishi

Now, Munawar Faruqui has said that Nazila Sitaishi was the one who was cheating on him, and even blackmailed him. He said that she did not like his son and did not want him to live with his child. Netizens want Nazila to come on Weekend Ka Vaar and clear her stance. Ayesha Khan said that she told the model that she was paying for her karma when Munawar left her for Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 contestant Aishwarya Sharma reveals about her baby plans to Bharti Singh

Bigg Boss 17 fans want Nazila Sitaishi on the show

While neutral fans are wondering about the obsession with his personal life, others want Nazila on the show. She had taken a short break from the social media platform but soon made a comeback. This is how fans reacted to the matter...

This SHAMEFUL man Munawar Faruqui is putting all the blame on ex-gf Nazila, jiske pass wapas jana tha kuch din pehle Nazila you need to come on Weekend ka Vaar to defend yourself. Warna this blind Janta PR will defame you at worst now.#MunawaraFaruqui? #AyeshaKhan #nazila — AYUSH AGNIHOTRI (@maharaj_1246) January 10, 2024

Najila To Munawar : "I Will Fck Your Life If You Leave Me " MKJW To Nazila And Ayesha : We Will Make Your Life Hell If You Mess With Munawar ... FAME DIGGER AYESHA KHAN LOVE-DAY KA SHOW BIGBOSS#MunawarFaruqui #MKJW pic.twitter.com/7w0m4ngHrX — SAHIL ? (@Sahil4390) January 10, 2024

Absolutely wrong! First of all all talked abt Nazila On SM/spaces, she was discussed as a controversy along wth #AyeshaKhan coz #MunawarFaruqui named her in #BiggBoss17 Again n again Munawar is questioned/proved characterless so why cant he name Nazila in order to explain himself — BiggBossBuzz (@BiggBossBuzz17) January 10, 2024

#MunawarFaruqui has been the worst contestant of #BiggBoss17 in terms of character

He was in extra marital affair with Nazila while he was married. Show mein Munajli bhi tha meanwhile ?

Then went onto Ayesha and again ended things for Nazila while being with several other girls… — Vinci (@vinci1203) January 10, 2024

We have to see how Munawar Faruqui explains himself once he is out. This is the first time that a season has been played keeping in mind personal lives of the housemates in almost full entirety.