Ayesha Khan entered Bigg Boss 17 a couple of days ago. She exposed Munawar Faruqui saying that he was two-timing her. After the expose, Munawar Faruqui had a breakdown. Later, Ayesha Khan said that she did not want to make him look bad in front of everyone. Since then the audience has seen changes in Munawar and Ayesha's behaviour.

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan bond inside the house

Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui have been bonding inside the house of Bigg Boss 17. It so happened, that after the big expose, Munawar and Ayesha started bonding with each other. Be it warming food for Ayesha or ironing her clothes, Munawar has been taking extra measures to be nice to Ayesha Khan. The housemates have been noticing that they are bonding. They have noticed how Munawar has been blushing whenever Ayesha is mentioned. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain touches Ayesha Khan inappropriately and leaves her uncomfortable

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui reveals why he is bonding with Ayesha Singh

In conversation with Abhishek Kumar and Rinku Dhawan, Munawar Faruqui revealed that he is feeling guilty. He wants to correct his wrong. Both Abhishek and Rinku tried to understand the point of Munawar. He explained that he feels bad about hurting her and hence, he is doing everything to give her the respect she deserves. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqi drama does no good to TRPs of Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan talks about her bond with Munawar Faruqui

In a conversation with Aurag Dobhal, Ayesha Khan revealed that after Bigg Boss, she is not going to keep in touch with Munawar. Ayesha was asked about Nazila as well. Ayesha refused to comment on that saying that it is Munawar and Nazila's matter.

Netizens react to Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui's bond

Netizens are not liking Ayesha and Munawar's bond. They are finding it very fake. Even the housemates have been stumped by Munawar's behaviour after the expose. While Rinku and Abhishek have confronted Munawar on the same, others are talking behind his back questioning his motive. We saw Aishwarya Sharma wondering if it was a fake love angle that he is now trying to portray. Netizens are also thinking along the same lines. Have a look at their reactions here:

Kya script likhi hai yaar tum logo ne.Pura taiyar karke bheja hai ayesha ko.Aur munawar ji ne cue le liya ki unko kya karna hai aur woh wohi kar rahe hain. @BiggBoss mein kuch bhi real hai,ispe se wishwas uth gaya.Just lost all real interest in the show.Bas time pass hai yeh show — B (@_Bsings_) December 21, 2023

Rinku ji finally kuch toh sahi bola ??

Thanku Nayan for spitting facts?❤

#MunawarFaruqui himself clarifies what we have been telling him since the last few days.#Munawar is close to Ayesha just because he feels that it is the way to get forgiveness from Ayesha for the sins which he has not committed at all. #AbhishekKumar is right, "Kuch Bhi Galat… — GlamWorldTalks (@GlamWorldTalks) December 21, 2023

As rinku advises #MunawarFaruqui to maintain his distance from Ayesha as it’s coming out wrong! Munawar says he wants to do what his “heart” wants! At the same time, he says confidently that these people had nothing to say against him#BiggBoss17• #BB17

pic.twitter.com/YqNrkParo1 — adya (@d_addy_a) December 21, 2023

For the first time, the entire house is on the same page that Ayesha and Munawar are playing so fake. #BiggBoss17 @ColorsTV, the audience is not fool they know everything. — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) December 21, 2023

Munawar flirting with Ayesha because he did hurt her♥️

After the show he will flirt with Nazila because she might also get hurt seeing their romance in the house.

Then repeat?#Abhishekkumar #Biggboss17 — ADITYA MISHRA (@ADITYAM33309348) December 21, 2023

Yes, you are right. Ayesha ka kehna hai ki Munawar ne two-timing ki hai. Usne usse bhi baat ki hai aur saath mein Nazila ko bhi approach karta raha tha. And, she says ki mera Munawar se relationship bhi nhi tha. Pata nhi kya khichdi hai. #Bigboss17 #bb17 — Anshulika Bansal (@BansalAnshulika) December 21, 2023

On this szn very few contestant are interesting ex. Vicky, chintu, isha, abhishek(he crossing lines but he gave contents), manara(little bit she's interesting), in eliminated khanzadi she was next level... Munawar lost the whole game after ayesha came back — ਆਯੂਸ਼ (@AyushSingh1_) December 21, 2023

1. Expose Ayesha for her hypocrisy and indirect blackmailing #Munawar by invoking a guilt feeling inside Munawar by constant taunting. If Munawar has done so much wrong to her then why she is behaving like the wife of Munawar? — BiggBossKhabri (@BiggBossKhabbri) December 21, 2023

Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan will receiving a very heavy well deserved Bashing from Salman Khan on the coming Weekend Ka Vaar of #BiggBoss17 The way this Munna Munni tried to fool the makers and audience with their fake drama is not going to be spared by the makers. — KhabriBhai (@RealKhabriBhai) December 21, 2023

#MunawarFaruqui himself clarifies what we have been telling him since the last few days.#Munawar is close to Ayesha just because he feels that it is the way to get forgiveness from Ayesha for the sins which he has not committed at all. #AbhishekKumar — BiggBossKhabri (@BiggBossKhabbri) December 21, 2023

Rinku is right

Munawar says he still loves Nazila and he wants her back then what the hell is going on between him and Ayesha ? — BBFAN?? (@BBFANFOREVER89) December 21, 2023

Jitne bhi fake narratives set ho rahe hai ki Munawar ladkibaaz hai double date karta hai use karta hai ladki ko fir dhoka deta hai sab Ayesha ki waza se hai lakin fir bhi Janta ke log Lage pade hai reach ke liye ship karne mein. Waah Mast janta hai bahut. — Vivek Bhatt ? (@FerociousVivek) December 21, 2023

Yeh unke Liye hai jo log LF dekh ke assume krrhe hai ke Munawar is falling for #AyeshaKhan? which is completely wrong. He is just trying to rectify what he did outside and doesn't want to stretch this matter so he is being nice and friendly with Ayesha and it doesn't mean he… pic.twitter.com/pwsRlKgfmF — ★Pᴏʀᴏᴍᴀ★ (@AfrinParisienne) December 21, 2023

Ayesha uddi aur munawar ne pakar li ? — Aimann. (@Aimii09_) December 21, 2023

Meanwhile, the captaincy task is taking place. Team B won the task which included Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya and Aoora.