Bigg Boss 17's latest episode concluded a couple of minutes ago. The house is such that people bring the outside world into the house. In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Isha Malviya fighting with Abhishek Kumar and Ankita Lokhande. Mannara Chopra losing her cool on Anurag Dobhal, Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui again. During the same, Anurag and Munawar mentioned Priyanka Chopra.

Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal compare Mannara Chopra with Priyanka Chopra

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Mannara Chopra losing her cool on Ayesha Khan again. It so happened that Munawar Faruqui was talking to Aoora with Ayesha Khan. Mannara was taunting Munawar and Ayesha Khan despite them not talking to her. Ayesha was calm and composed and even Munawar was silent despite Mannara targeting him. Later, Anurag confronted Mannara. He talked about Salman Khan mentioning Priyanka Chopra during Weekend Ka Vaar.

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ayesha asked Anurag and others what Mannara does. It is then that Abhishek Kumar talked about comparing her with Parineeti Chopra in a fun way. Anurag brought Priyanka Chopra's name to put her down and shut her up. Later, even Munawar Faruqui brought the name of Priyanka and compared her with Mannara. He took a dig at Mannara's way of talking and said that when Priyanka talks, people would listen to her as though she is singing a melody. "Zameen aasman ka fark hai," Munawar said while talking about Mannara and Priyanka.

Watch this video of Mannara Chopra here:

Mannara Chopra has issues with anyone bringing family topics

Mannara kept her stand that she did not want anyone to bring her family into the house. The actress has lost her cool whenever people mention her family saying that she had joined the show on her own merit and not because she is someone's sister. Later, Salman Khan told Mannara to not let it bother her. She should accept that she is the sister of two very popular actresses.

In tomorrow's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra will try talking to Munawar. But Munawar says that he will take a stand if he feels someone is putting Ayesha down.