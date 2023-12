Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui is the talk of the town. He recently landed in trouble after Ayesha Khan accused him of two timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi. She then entered the Bigg Boss 17 house to expose Munawar and said he is not what he shows here. She also called him a womanizer. After she entered, she spoke to Munawar about the confusion of their relationship. Apparently, Munawar Faruqui broke up with his former girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi four months back. However, he was not completely cut off from her and met Ayesha Khan in between. They connected well but at that time he was still in touch with Nazila. His connection with Ayesha ended soon as he was not able to forget Nazila. Ayesha also confirmed she was not in a committed relation. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui’s ex girlfriend Nazila Sitashi breaks down on her Insta live; calls former a ‘womanizer’

Recently Nazila went live on social media and said that she is ending her relationship with Munawar as it is not just about Ayesha but about many other women. Now, a video from Bigg Boss 17 has gone viral where we see Munawar and Ayesha getting along well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Will Vicky Jain be eliminated from the show for pushing Abhishek Kumar with force? [Watch Video]

Munawar and Ayesha dance together in Bigg Boss 17

They are seen dancing in the living area. They were dancing to Bigg Boss 17 anthem. The video is leaving everyone surprised and people feel Ayesha had done all this to get Munawar and separate him from Nazila forever. One of the users wrote, "Ayesha khan ny plan k mutabiq sab kia and nazila ny b. Instagram live k bad ayesha badal gaye naxila se . Ab naxila ny breakup kr lia forever and ayesha ka ptta saaf . Bht taiz kuri hai UNBREAKABLE MUNAWAR FARUQUI" Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan and Nazila's tale of love and betrayal inspired by Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone episode of KWK 8

Ayesha khan ny plan k mutabiq sab kia and nazila ny b. Instagram live k bad ayesha badal gaye naxila se ???. Ab naxila ny breakup kr lia forever and ayesha ka ptta saaf ??. Bht taiz kuri hai ? UNBREAKABLE MUNAWAR FARUQUI#MunawarFaruqui? #MunawarFaruqui #MKJW… — sh@ni (@shani133333) December 18, 2023

Another user wrote, "mujhe lagta makers #AyeshaKhan entry de nahi reh tha toh usne whole drama kiya Jis mai #NazilaSitaishi bichari fas gayi. Abb vo andar #MunwarFaruqui Saat dance kar hai bichari #Nazila bhar moye moye kar hai #AyeshaKhan achi Game khel hai"

?? mujhe lagta makers #AyeshaKhan entry de nahi reh tha toh usne whole drama kiya ??

Jis mai #NazilaSitaishi bichari fas gayi ??

Abb vo andar #MunwarFaruqui Saat dance kar hai ? bichari #Nazila bhar moye moye kar hai ???#AyeshaKhan achi Game khel hai ♥️ — Zen? (@Nodmpleasek) December 19, 2023

Looks so fake, she said there were other women involved as well. She confronted him with so much clarity n said she does not trust him etc so how come in a day she is dancing n all ok. Both are looking so fake. Munawar does not desrve to win. — Saba Shah (@SabaSha16001006) December 19, 2023

Relax Abhi Nazila aayegi next week phir ?? — Shivam Bajpai (@Shivam70Bajpai) December 18, 2023

Ab kya bolege haters?? jisko cheat Kiya hota hai wo ase sath me nachti hai bhla? — Anshu (@anshuta_) December 19, 2023

This is all scripted, that's why it started 4 months before BigBoss, thoda hype Karo shuru mein aur phir friends ban jao, may be 1-2 weeks mein teesre ki entry bhi ho jaye same as Abhishek, Isha and samarth #bigboss ke creatives kuch aur bhi soch lo ya same story repeat pe — Rahul Gupta (@rahulg16) December 19, 2023

Meko bichare haters mai hasi aari jo kal tak ayesha ka stand le rahe the ?? — AKKU CHAUDHARI (@rayee_9228) December 19, 2023

BB ayesha ko laye the #MunawarFaruqui? ko defame karne but munna ne saara plan hi flop kar diya ? now her allegations of "cheater & liar" don't hold much value UNBREAKABLE MUNAWAR FARUQUI — Baba Felix ? (@Felix4Dark) December 19, 2023

Fully Pre planned 3 no ka ??? — Sara Sumaiya (@SaraSumaiya4) December 19, 2023

Well, looks like Munawar and Ayesha have sorted things and are friends now. But Nazila has announced her breakup.

Talking about the contestants, Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are in the house.