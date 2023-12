Bigg Boss 17: In the weekend ka vaar Salman Khan was seen strongly bashing Munawar Faruqui for playing a boring game. And I slammed him for bringing back his past and repeating the same old stories to gain sympathy. Munawar was seen just justifying himself on the show and apologising for being boring. But this slamming of Munawar Faruqui hasn’t gone down well with his fans. And they are strongly slamming the superstar host for unnecessarily bashing Munawar Faruqui and calling his game 'thanda'. Many raised questions at Abhishek Kumar for being aggressive all the time and hence asked if the makers want Munna to become aggressive too. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui and other contestants who are likely to get bashed by Salman Khan this weekend

Watch the video of Salman Khan bashing Munawar Faruqui for playing a boring game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

This bashing of Salman Khan has been getting a lot of flak as Munawar Faruqui’s fans strongly trend the hashtag’ We watch BB 17 for Munawar Faruqui’. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend Nazila quits social media; Is Munawar-Mannara closeness the reason?

Problem is Ankita and all others are very good on face of munawar so why the hell will he go against them

Pagal kutte ne kata he kya use jo khud provoke karke negative dikhaye

Task ke competative spirit me he goes against people but later al behaves nice

WE WATCH BB17 FOR MUNAWAR — Dreamer (@Comedianslife) December 15, 2023

Nothing is a waste of time if you use the experience wisely. EMPIRE ~ WE WATCH BB17 FOR MUNAWAR — ?????? ??????? ☆♦️♦️♦️ (@OfficialSad45) December 15, 2023

When we are “time traveling”, we may trip over problems from the past which distort our memory. If we are weary of dealing with lost causes or lame ducks in our history, we have to make up our mind and give up destructive thinking patterns. EMPIRE ~ WE WATCH BB17 FOR MUNAWAR — ?????? ??????? ☆♦️♦️♦️ (@OfficialSad45) December 15, 2023

While toxic food is bad for your health and well-being, so are negative and unethical people. EMPIRE ~ WE WATCH BB17 FOR MUNAWAR — ?????? ??????? ☆♦️♦️♦️ (@OfficialSad45) December 15, 2023

During the STAND UP task , @munawar0018 had to go and appeal to only Arun and Neil, even Neil would have given his ticket on the first go if not for her wife. He is someone that the whole house respects and agrees to, a rare phenomenon in BB HOUSE WE WATCH BB17 FOR MUNAWAR — ??ℤ??ℕ (@Yazdan__) December 15, 2023

Indeed, many viewers too felt that this bashing of Salman Khan was unnecessary by Salman Khan for Munawar Faruqui and called it unfair.