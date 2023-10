Bigg Boss 17 has grabbed all the attention. In just two weeks, the show has given a lot of entertainment and it is trending on social media almost everyday. Fans have loved the contestants on the show. This year Munawar Faruqui has also entered the Bigg Boss 17 house and he is doing great. He has also emerged as the mastermind of the season along with Vicky Jain. Munawar is playing smartly and many of guests on the show have also said that. From the first day itself, Munawar has been close to Mannara Chopra. They both have also been the favourites of Bigg Boss and are often called in the confession room. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Will Karwa Chauth solve everything between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain?

Munawar and Mannara's fun talks and moments won hearts and people started shipping them as #Munnara. The housemates also started talking about Munawar's fondness towards Mannara. This became a big story in Entertainment News. However, since a few days, Munawar has distanced himself from Mannara Chopra. Mannara is also upset about it as she was happy when Munawar used to make her understand things. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma massively trolled for her unnecessary fight with Neil Bhatt; netizens say ‘She needs treatment’

Munawar reveals why he distanced himself from Mannara

Yesterday, Bigg Boss called Munawar and Mannara in the confession room where Munawar said that Mannara and Vicky are ahead of him in the game. Mannara said that Munawar is lost somewhere. Munawar the confessed why he has distanced himself from Mannara. He revealed that the housemates were linking him up with Mannara so he decided to stay away. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: While Vicky Jain breaks Ankita Lokhande's heart, this contestant leaves her impressed

However, he said that now he knows how to maintain the relation without crossing the line. After coming out of the confession room, Mannara Chopra asks Munawar about his life outside. He reveals that he has been with someone for the past two years and it is there. He said that he was married to someone in 2017 and the marriage went upto 2020.

Munawar talks about his marriage and son

He got divorced last year and the best thing about his life right now is his 5 years old son. Munawar revealed that his son now stays with him. He shared that he is a different person in terms of work and he knows his son is watching him. He also said that his son watches his songs and sees everything he posts.

Take a look at Munawar and Mannara's video:

This statement by #MunawarFaruqui hits hard TBH - Amidst all the mess that I went through, if there is something best that happened to me - then it's my son! #MannaraChopra is eager to learn about Munnawar and is being supportive as well as funny in her own cute way! ?… pic.twitter.com/lOwbeChVTL — परी Dhanki (@SharaSupporter) October 31, 2023

He confessed that his ex-wife is now married to someone so his son stays with him now. He added, "In the past 4-5 months, I got so close to him that there is no limit to that affection. He is very smart."