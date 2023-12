Bigg Boss 17 makers did not leave any stone unturned to expose Munawar Faruqui's love life. While he spoke a bit about his ex-wife on the show, Bigg Boss 17 brought the focus on his former girlfriends Nazila and Ayesha Khan. The whole incident of how he two-timed Nazila with Khan came to the fore. Outside, Nazila Sitaishi said that she does not want to have anything to do with Munawar Faruqui any more. Viewers feel Bigg Boss 17 contestants should be judged on the basis on their game, but this has brought focus on his personal life. Munawar Faruqui was seen weeping bitterly on the show. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Ayesha Khan confess to Neil Bhatt about using Munawar Faruqui for limelight?

Prince Narula slams Bigg Boss 17 makers for targeting Munawar Faruqui

Prince Narula has taken to social media to call out makers. He said that this tendency of the makers to use personal life to generate TRPs is not done. Prince Narula said that Munawar Faruqui, Vikas Jain and Abhishek Kumar had their personal lives dragged on the show. He said that such tactics can push people towards depression once the show is over. Take a look at what he wrote... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande cheats and gets caught during a task; furious Aishwarya Sharma says 'Pata tha aisa hi karegi' [Watch]

#BiggBoss9 winner #PrinceNarula comes in support of #MunawarFaruqui and blasts on makers for using someone's pereonal life as source of TRP. He adds doing all this can send anyone into depression pic.twitter.com/Ruc3xIafdk — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 21, 2023

Fans have left diverse comments on what Prince Narula feels about the matter. Take a look at some of them here... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's marriage goes kaput? Actress drops major bomb

Now, Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui are bonding on the show. Let us see how things pan out in the near future.