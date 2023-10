Bigg Boss 17's first-ever Weekend Ka Vaar concluded a couple of hours ago. Despite three celebrity contestants - Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole and Abhishek Kumar were nominated for elimination. But no one got eliminated today due to the festive occasion of Navratri. Moreover, the Weekend Ka Vaar has turned the tide for everyone. The equations between housemates have certainly changed after the first Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma is dramebaaz and other nasty accusations and fights of the season so far

Munawar Faruqui bonds with Khanzaadi

This past week, Munawar Faruqui had an ugly showdown with Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan. It turned ugly. Munawar lost his cool after Khanzaadi did not listen to him when he tried talking to her calmly. She seemed on some other trip altogether. After the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan felt Abhishek Kumar was the trigger for Khanzaadi all the time who was in turn getting triggered by Isha Malviya. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma talks about disagreements on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets; is she hinting about Ayesha Singh?

Munawar Fauruqui was taking out his Mann ki bhadaas, a task given by Salman, Khanzaadi kept interrupting him. Despite the host's warnings, Khanzaadi did not stop. Salman gave a strict warning and seemed upset with her behaviour. Later, Khanzaadi was seen talking to Munawar. They were trying to sort out their differences. Munawar tried to explain to Khanzaadi that her words also hurt people while Khanzaadi tried to convince Munawar that because of her past, all her aggression was coming out. But people are portraying her as the villain and not giving her a chance at all. Munawar understood the point and told her he would give it a serious thought. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande wants to protect Isha Malviya from Mannara Chopra's evil eyes, latter's statement shocks everyone [Watch]

Trending Now

Munawar Faruqui flirts with Sana Raees Khan inside the house of Bigg Boss 17

Not just Khanzaadi but Munawar was also seen bonding with Sana Raees Khan. He was chatting away with her and seemed genuinely interested in talking to her. When he felt that Sana was not taking him seriously, Munawar turned on his charm. Sana told her housemates about the same and also expressed her shock at Munawar flirting with her.

Watch this entertainment news video on Bigg Boss 16 here:

Will Munwar's bond with Saba and Khanzaadi affect his relationship with Mannara?

So far, we have seen Munawar and Mannara bond the most. Munawar has been handling Mannara's breakdown and emotional moments very well. Their friendship seems very genuine. Munawar and Mannara are each others' go-to people for now. They got each other's back. But will Munwar's changing bond with Sana and Khanzaadi affect his bond with Mannara? We have seen Mannara getting a little possessive about Ankita Lokhande because of Isha Malviya. Will the same thing happen with Munawar? For now, that doesn't seem to be the case because as per the Bigg Boss 17 promo, Munawar and Mannara will be seen creating a rap song.

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra are two of the most popular contestants in Bigg Boss 17 house.