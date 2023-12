Bigg Boss 17 viewers are glued onto the love triangle of Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan and Nazila Sitaishi. Bigg Boss 17 makers brought in the model who said that the comedian two-timed her with Nazila. However, she also said that both knew it was a non-committal relationship. Fans are wondering what was the big deal given that both knew what they got into. Now, it is evident that Ayesha Khan is not as upset with him as she made it out to be. The two of them are bonding well inside the house. Today, there is a new video where Ayesha Khan is giving Munawar Faruqui a haircut. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain touches Ayesha Khan inappropriately and leaves her uncomfortable

Take a look at Bigg Boss 17's video of Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan

Fans feel that while makers may have tried to reduce the chances of Munawar Faruqui bagging the trophy, he is handling it in a cool manner. But Ayesha Khan has told Aishwarya Sharma that she is just using him on the show. She said she will not speak to him in the outside world. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqi drama does no good to TRPs of Salman Khan show

#AishwaryaSharma questions #MunawarFaruqui's sudden change of behaviour with #AyeshaKhan AYESHA says she is only using #MunawarFaruqui inside and she wont talk to him outside?pic.twitter.com/czUEPN2f6O — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) December 21, 2023

This is how fans reacted on the whole thing. They said that no one expected to see such drama on the show. Here is a look at some of the reactions... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui finds strong support from Prince Narula; latter slams makers for pushing contestants to depression

Ye sirf munawar k baal hi ni kaat rhi.. Balki audience ka bhi kaat gai ? — BiggBossIndiaTalk (@BigBoss_India) December 21, 2023

Kya bakwas chal raha hai yar..ghatiya show !!! — Abhay Upadhyay (@AbhayOse) December 21, 2023

Darma chal raha — Anab Hussain (@bellarani420) December 21, 2023

Munawar Faruqui and his love saga on Bigg Boss 17

Munawar Faruqui and his love saga has generated some TRPs for the show. It has seen a lull since few weeks. Fans feel deserving contestants like Sana Raees Khan, Tehelka Bhai, KhanZaadi have been eliminated when a number of people who do not give content are there. Comedian Munawar Faruqui is one of the contestants who has chance to enter the top two of the show.